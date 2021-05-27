Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers designate struggling pitcher Josh Lindblom for assignment

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sc2pC_0aCeCFNO00

The Milwaukee Brewers designated right-hander Josh Lindblom for assignment and recalled left-hander Eric Lauer prior to Wednesday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

Lauer started the game against the Padres, his former team.

Lindblom, who turns 34 on June 15, struggled mightily this season and had a 9.72 ERA in eight relief appearances.

Opposing batters had a .324 average and .424 on-base percentage against Lindblom, who was in the second season of a three-year, $9.125 million deal.

“It just hasn’t gone great for Josh this year, unfortunately,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters. “He’s an incredibly hard worker, a great teammate. He’s tried to figure it out. It just unfortunately hasn’t been going his way this year. At this point, we just needed to get more production out of that spot, and so we designated him for assignment.”

Lindblom has a 7-12 record and 4.78 ERA in 134 appearances (16 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-12), Philadelphia Phillies (2012), Texas Rangers (2013), Oakland Athletics (2014), Pittsburgh Pirates (2017) and Brewers (2020-21). He also spent parts of five seasons pitching in South Korea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aCeCFNO00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

Lauer, who turns 26 on June 3, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. He went 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA in four appearances (two starts) with Milwaukee earlier this season.

Lauer is in his second season with the Brewers after spending his first two in San Diego. He is 15-20 with a 4.65 ERA in 61 career appearances (56 starts).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Josh Lindblom
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Nick Senzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Era#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Oakland Athletics#Triple A Nashville#Cincinnati Reds#Il Cleveland Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Country
South Korea
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBUSA Today

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-38) and Milwaukee Brewers (30-26) play the second of a four-game series Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Matt Peacock is the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: Kolten Wong Heading Back to IL

This past offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers signed Kolten Wong to a two-year – $18 million deal with an option for a third season in 2023. And since joining the team, Wong has been as advertised, playing Gold Glove level defense at second base and getting on base offensively at a decent clip.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

Your Milwaukee Brewers are officially alone in first place in the NL Central heading into another long stretch of games without a day off after an off-day Monday. They’ll begin a stretch of 16 straight days of games tonight in Cincinnati against the Reds, who had cooled off considerably after a hot start to the season but are now just 4 games back of the Brewers at 28-29 after a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.
WWE411mania.com

Milwaukee Brewers Hosting WWE Night Game in September

– Per MLB.com, the Milwaukee Brewers have announced that the upcoming September 25 game versus the New York Mets will be a special WWE Night event. Fans who order a WWE Night ticket package will get a seat for the game, along with a limited edition WWE Bob Uecker bobblehead, with “Mr. Baseball” Bob Uecker holding a WWE Championship belt.
MLB94.3 Jack FM

Brewers announce their Minor League Players and Pitchers of the Month

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have named outfielders Korry Howell and Joe Gray Jr. as their Minor League Players of the Month for May and right-handers Bowden Francis and Taylor Floyd as Minor League Pitchers of the Month. Howell, 22, hit .326 (28-for-86) with 6 HR, 17 RBI and 9...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Fans two for 15th save

Hader allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday, striking out two and earning a save over the Pirates. Hader allowed a single to Bryan Reynolds but still locked down his 15th save in as many chances. The 27-year-old southpaw lowered his season ERA to 0.73 and hasn't given up a run since May 16.
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati after Anderson's strong performance

Cincinnati Reds (34-31, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-29, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (6-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-1, 2.25 ERA, .88 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -150, Reds +132; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBbettingpros.com

Reds-Brewers is a battle of two hot starting pitchers

Both the Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle and the Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta have been on a tear recently, and both face each other in the finale of their three-game series with the Reds looking for a sweep. Betting Impact:. The Brewers are -152 moneyline home favorites, while the over/under is...
MLBbettingpros.com

Top 3 MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, June 16th (2021)

According to an article on ESPN.com, all Major League Baseball Teams were given a memo from the league outlining the plans to penalize all players caught by umpires deemed to be using foreign substances. This topic has been at the forefront of MLB news for the last couple of weeks and boomed when Twins slugger Josh Donaldson called out pitchers like Trevor Bauer and Gerrit Cole for improved spin rates.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers acquire Hunter Strickland to deepen bullpen

The Milwaukee Brewers traded away two important bullpen pieces in May, allowing them to shore up their offense and infield with the addition of Willy Adames at shortstop. Their relief depth has been tested a bit since then, however, and yesterday the club announced a move to add a veteran presence to that part of the roster.
MLBwissports.net

Milwaukee Brewers @ Colorado Rockies

I dont know the pitching matchups. I think Woodruff vs Marquis tonight. All I know is Jace Peterson and JBJ are in the starting line up. I dont think both their averages added up make .300. "So what is big is not always the Trout nor the Deer but the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: The Fascinating Willy Adames Effect

Since the Milwaukee Brewers traded for Willy Adames in mid-May, people around the organization have had nothing but good things to say about him. His character and leadership are second to none, and the effect he’s had on clubhouse morale has been clear to any casual observer. The Brewers are having fun again, and he’s right in the middle of all of it.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 70 thread: Brandon Woodruff vs Germán Márquez

Following a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres, the Rockies will continue to keep their momentum going at Coors as they face off against the NL Central-leading Brewers. Germán Márquez (4-6, 4.60 ERA) seemed to really be finding his groove lately, pitching to a 1.89 ERA over his previous six starts before getting beat up by the Cincinnati Reds this past Saturday. The eight earned runs allowed matched his season high, and making adjustments will be paramount to the Venezuelan righty’s success on Thursday. After the outing, Márquez said it was a “rough outing,” and “I have to take that outing off my brain and be ready for the next one.” It’s true that most of the hits allowed were singles or seeing-eye doubles. The Brewers’ 2.10 team batting average is the lowest in the National League, so now’s as good a time as any to refresh and lock back in to his dominant ways.
MLBazsnakepit.com

David Peralta and Eduardo Escobar: Where to?

As the Diamondbacks descend deeper and deeper into the depths of baseball hell, the likelihood of being sellers up through the July 31st trade deadline has move to certainty. The only questions are whether or not there are any buyers for who the D-backs have to sell, and when those potential buyers might be interested to make a move.
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Struggle In Loss To Rockies

DENVER, COLORADO (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers struggled in all phases of the game Thursday night and dropped the opener of a seven game road trip 7-3 to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. It was the fourth straight loss for the Crew and dropped them out of a first place tie with the Cubs.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Stacks: Friday 6/18

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. CASH STACKS. Cleveland Indians (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates - SP Chad Kuhl) The...