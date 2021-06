With wide receiver Julio Jones off to Tennessee, the Falcons will count on Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. "Russ has worked a lot in the slot, but like with all of our skill players, it's our job to as coaches to push down with these guys and see what they can handle," Smith said. "Russell has done a nice job in the slot, but we've moved Russell all over the place. Then we've got to make decisions as we get closer to the season. ... We envision Russ playing multiple spots." (Atlanta Journal Constitution)