San Francisco Giants star Brandon Belt (oblique) placed on IL

The San Francisco Giants placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list with an left oblique injury prior to Wednesday night’s game against the host Arizona Diamondbacks.

It is the second time this month Belt injured his left oblique. He returned last Friday after missing five games due to the first instance.

Belt reinjured the oblique during a swing in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s victory and departed the contest.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said an MRI exam on Wednesday displayed a mild strain. He said Belt is expected to miss 10 to 14 days.

“We talked about just getting this right,” Kapler told reporters. “Now that we have something to go on. I asked him how he was feeling today, and he was sore, but it’s nice to know we have something definitive.”

Belt, 33, is batting just .228 but has eight homers and 21 RBIs in 40 games.

The Giants recalled infielder/outfielder Jason Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

The 27-year-old Vosler was 2-for-14 (.143) with one RBI in eight games for the Giants earlier this season. He was batting .200 with two homers and eight RBIs in 13 games for Triple-A Sacramento.

Kapler said Darin Ruf will see most of the playing time at first base during Belt’s absence. He said Vosler, who has played 87 minor league games at the position, also is a possibility.

–Field Level Media

