Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Francisco Giants star Brandon Belt (oblique) placed on IL

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKcMO_0aCeBX3R00

The San Francisco Giants placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list with an left oblique injury prior to Wednesday night’s game against the host Arizona Diamondbacks.

It is the second time this month Belt injured his left oblique. He returned last Friday after missing five games due to the first instance.

Belt reinjured the oblique during a swing in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s victory and departed the contest.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said an MRI exam on Wednesday displayed a mild strain. He said Belt is expected to miss 10 to 14 days.

“We talked about just getting this right,” Kapler told reporters. “Now that we have something to go on. I asked him how he was feeling today, and he was sore, but it’s nice to know we have something definitive.”

Belt, 33, is batting just .228 but has eight homers and 21 RBIs in 40 games.

The Giants recalled infielder/outfielder Jason Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aCeBX3R00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

The 27-year-old Vosler was 2-for-14 (.143) with one RBI in eight games for the Giants earlier this season. He was batting .200 with two homers and eight RBIs in 13 games for Triple-A Sacramento.

Kapler said Darin Ruf will see most of the playing time at first base during Belt’s absence. He said Vosler, who has played 87 minor league games at the position, also is a possibility.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Gabe Kapler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Arizona Diamondbacks#Mri#Triple A Sacramento#Il Cleveland Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBgiants365.com

How to Watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants (6/15/21) -- MLB

MLB action on Tuesday night will be wrapped up a west coast clash between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks in game two of their four-game set. On Monday night, the Giants took the series opener by a final score of 5-2, thanks to a pair of two-run innings for the home Giants. Brandon Crawford's two-run homer in the fifth gave the Giants just what they needed, as he ended up going 2-4 with three RBIs.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

6/15 Gamethread: Giants vs. Diamondbacks

It’s time for Game 2 of the four-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants will look to hand the DBacks their 12th-straight defeat and their 21st-straight road loss. Yikes. It’s a bullpen game for the Giants, which means we’re likely to see a lot of...
MLBnumberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Crawford batting fifth on Friday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Crawford will start at shortstop on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Vince Velasquez and the Phillies. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brewers' Kolten Wong (oblique) placed on injured list on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong (oblique) has been placed on the ten-day injured list. Wong is dealing with a strained left oblique and has been placed on the ten-day injured list. Luis Urias will start at second base on Friday and bat first versus right-hander Matt Peacock and the Diamondbacks.
MLBgiants365.com

Brandon Belt comes off injured list, in Giants lineup at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Giants got a much-needed boost Tuesday at Texas with the return of an everyday player. First baseman Brandon Belt returned from the team's crowded injured list after missing 11 games with a strained oblique muscle, and he was in the lineup batting cleanup. The Giants still have 14 men on the IL, including starting third baseman Evan Longoria (shoulder sprain), right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (thumb sprain) and projected second baseman Tommy La Stella (hamstring), along with...
MLBchatsports.com

Giants Place Evan Longoria on 10-day IL

Left shoulder sprain for Evan Longoria. X-Rays negative. He's going on the IL. Giants called up Thairo Estrada. Longoria was forced to exit Saturday’s contest vs. the Cubs following a collision with Brandon Crawford. He suffered a shoulder injury, and he was officially placed on the 10-day IL on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Giants, it sounds like his absence will be a lot longer than just 10 days. He is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, which is a big blow for the Giants’ offense. Longoria was off to a tremendous start at the plate this season, posting a 146 wRC+ through his first 50 games.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Phillies send RHP Brandon Kintzler (neck) to IL in series of moves

The Philadelphia Phillies made several moves Tuesday before their home game against the Atlanta Braves, which included placing right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck. Kintzler's transaction is retroactive to Monday, which would leave open the possibility that he could return on the...
MLBMLB

Cards place Kim (back), Williams (neck) on IL

The Cardinals were hoping, with two off-days in the coming week, that Kwang Hyun Kim would be able to avoid his second stint on the injured list this season with the same ailment that delayed his regular-season debut. Such hopes were dashed before Saturday afternoon’s tilt with the Reds at...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Royals place SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring) on 10-day IL

The Kansas City Royals placed shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain. Mondesi, 25, left a May 31 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning after suffering the injury in the field and hasn't played since. His move to the IL is retroactive to Friday.
MLBMLB

Tigers place Fulmer (right shoulder) on IL

CHICAGO – What had been a break to let Michael Fulmer rest his arm following a big week out of the Tigers' bullpen is now an injury of greater concern. The team placed the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year on the 10-day injured list Sunday morning with a right shoulder strain.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Report: Cards’ Jack Flaherty (oblique) out into All-Star break

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be without ace Jack Flaherty into the All-Star break with his oblique injury, MLB Network reported Tuesday. The Cardinals put the right-hander on the 10-day injured list on June 1. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt termed the injury "real strain/tear" and one that is...
MLBgiants365.com

How Brandon Belt’s return will change SF Giants’ plans in infield, outfield

At one point during their last road trip, the Giants were down to their fifth and sixth options at first base. As the Giants open a new six-game road trip on Tuesday in Arlington against the Rangers, the club welcomed back its primary starter in Brandon Belt and now have at least four players on the active roster prepared to play first.
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

The Rangers place the RHP Ian Kennedy (hamstring) on ​​the IL.

The Texas Rangers put right-handed Ian Kennedy on the disabled list for 10 days on Wednesday due to mild tension in the left hamstrings. This move was applied retroactively on Sunday. In the corresponding deal, the Rangers promoted right-handed Spencer Patton from Triple A Round Rock. He will be able...
MLBaustinnews.net

Dodgers' Max Muncy (oblique strain) moved to IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without first baseman Max Muncy for at least 10 days after he was placed on the injured list Saturday with a right oblique strain. Muncy left Friday's home game against the Texas Rangers before the start of the second inning after belting a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Albert Pujols took over at first base.