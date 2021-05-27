Cancel
Niagara County, NY

One person dead after Niagara County crash

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 22 days ago
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and another is being treated for injuries after a crash Wednesday evening.

Investigators say a car attempted to make a left turn onto Saunders Settlement Road, from Meahl Road, when it was hit by a box truck traveling east on Saunders Settlement Road in the Town of Cambria.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the car died at the scene. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Paul Baker, of Sanborn. The 14-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital for their injuries. The driver and passenger of the box truck were treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

