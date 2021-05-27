Cancel
Law

Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of Simone Biles’ Army soldier brother after jury mistakenly gets legal briefs

Cover picture for the articleA judge on Monday declared a mistrial during the third day of jury deliberations in the case of a U.S. Army soldier charged with murder in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting that left three men dead. Jurors on Monday told Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg...

Simone Biles
#Murder#Jury Trial#Shooting#Jury Selection#U S Army
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Victim’s Mother Rushes Simone Biles’ Brother in Courtroom After Murder Acquittal

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, was acquitted on Tuesday of 15 criminal charges, including murder, that stemmed from a triple homicide in 2018. In response to the ruling, the mother of one of the victims rushed at Biles-Thomas in the Ohio courtroom, yelling, “He killed my baby. You know he killed my baby. You have got to be f--king kidding me. I’m going to kill you.” A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge had ruled that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to convict Biles-Thomas, 26, and the same judge had already declared a mistrial last month after jurors received briefs meant only for the case’s prosecutors and defense attorneys. The woman running at Biles-Thomas was identified as the mother of victim Delvante Johnson, 19. Biles-Thomas’ attorney Joseph Patituce said in a statement, “We don’t fault the victim’s family, this was a horrible event. We don’t fault the victim’s family for acting out.”
Cleveland, OHfox44news.com

Judge dismisses murder charges against Simone Biles’ brother

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge in Ohio has dismissed murder charges filed against the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, ruling Tuesday that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead. Moments after...
Hamilton, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Irby murder trial goes to the jury

MOUNT VERNON — A jury will begin to determine Monday whether Terrance Jon Irby should be convicted of murder for a fourth time in the death of James Rock. Irby, 63, is accused of killing Rock and stealing several of his guns on March 8, 2005. He’s been found guilty of murder in three previous trials, but each of those convictions was overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds.
Cleveland, OHfreenews.live

Simone Biles’ Brother cleared of murdering three people

A judge in Ohio has dropped charges against the brother of four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, who was previously accused of the murders in late 2018. According to the Associated Press, the prosecutor’s office could not produce sufficient evidence to support the conviction in the shooting at a New Year’s party in the city of Cleveland.
Cleveland, OHpennsylvanianewstoday.com

Simone Biles brothers acquitted in triple murder face conflict in court

Cleveland (WJW) -Thomas the Tank Engine County Court acquitted Olympic Gymnastics Champion brother Tevin Bills Thomas Simone Biles, In a trial in which he was charged with triple murder. The 26-year-old Biles-Thomas faced multiple counts of murder, manslaughter, and violent assault. Officials at the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court said...
Cuyahoga County, OHWTHR

Mother of murder victim charges at brother of Olympian Simone Biles following case dismissal in his murder trial

CLEVELAND — The murder case against the brother of Olympian Simone Biles has been dismissed in Cleveland. On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg ruled that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction against Tevin Biles-Thomas. Biles-Thomas was on trial facing multiple counts of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in connection with deaths of three men on New Year's Eve in 2018.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Video: Woman charges at brother of Simone Biles after acquittal of triple murder

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There was chaos in the courtroom on Tuesday as the suspect in a Cleveland triple murder was acquitted. Tevin Biles-Thomas, 26, faced multiple counts of murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court officials said Judge Joan Synenberg granted a motion for acquittal by the defense for lack of evidence.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m going to kill you’: Victim’s mother lunges at Simone Biles’ brother after judge drops murder charges

A dramatic scene unfolded in an Ohio courtroom on Tuesday after a judge dismissed murder charges against the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Judge Joan Synenberg of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, said the evidence for the charges was “insufficient” and would not support a conviction in the case against Tevin Biles-Thomas. “This matter has drawn to a conclusion. I thank everyone for their effort, and my heart goes out to the families of the victims,” Judge Syngenberg said in concluding the hearing. Suddenly, a figure flashed across video of the court proceedings, and someone offscreen shouts “you’ve got to...
