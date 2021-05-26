‘SEAL Team’s David Boreanaz Breaks Down the Season 4 Finale & What Jason’s Headache Means

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s Mare of Easttown finale. So a Ross did kill Erin McMenamin… but not the Ross we thought. Mare of Easttown‘s finale — check out our full recap here — revealed that the killer was actually John and Lori’s son Ryan, who was angry about his dad’s cheating ways and tried to scare Erin away with Mr. Carroll’s gun when the gun went off. (John first tried to claim he killed Erin, to protect his son from prosecution.) It was a twist we didn’t see coming, but director/executive producer Craig Zobel says that Ryan was the killer all along in writer Brad Inglesby’s scripts. “My understanding is that he had always had that idea from the very, very beginning,” Zobel tells TVLine, adding that the whole series “really did grow out of that being the idea.”