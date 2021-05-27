Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson Ends Season On High Note, Knocking Off Georgia Tech 11-5

By JP Priester
Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjXAm_0aCeBClQ00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Tigers came into Wednesday night hoping to finish a disappointing season on a high note. After finding themselves in an early three-run hole, Clemson did exactly that, scoring 11 unanswered runs on their way to an 11-5 win over Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament.

The win ensures the team will not go into the 2021 season on a losing streak as the Tigers came into the game losers of five straight. Clemson finishes up pool play at 1-1.

Georgia Tech would jump on the Tigers early, plating a run in each of the first three innings to go ahead 3-0 heading into the fourth.

Clemson starting pitcher Davis Sharpe would then retire the Yellow Jackets in order for the first time in the fourth and the Tigers would take that momentum into the bottom half of the inning and never give it back.

James Parker singled to start the inning. After Caden Grice went down swinging for the first out, Bryar Hawkins was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second with one out.

Adam Hackenberg came up next and launched a three-run homer to left, tying the game at 3-3. It was a 14 pitch at-bat for Hackenberg who continued to battle after falling behind 1-2, fouling off nine pitches in the at-bat.

The Tigers were not done, though. Jonathan French would then draw a one-out walk and after Elijah Henderson hit into a fielder's choice, Bryce Teodosio hit a run-scoring triple into the gap in right-center giving Clemson its first lead of the game at 4-3.

Clemson would add a run in the fifth on a one-out RBI single from Grice, then one more in the sixth when Teodosio hit an inside-the-park home run off the wall in deep center. It was the Tigers' centerfielder's second inside-the-park home run of his career.

Teodosio hit his second run-scoring triple of the game in the seventh that extended the Clemson lead to 9-3 and James Parker added a two-run home run in the eighth.

The Yellow Jackets added two runs in the ninth on a two-run homer from Stephen Reid, his second long ball of the game.

After giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits over the first three innings, Sharpe settled in nicely for the Tigers, sitting down ten in a row at one point. The junior right-hander gave Clemson seven strong innings in picking up the win (4-1), allowing 3 runs on 6 hits while striking out 8. Sharpe also did not walk a batter.

Nick Hoffman and Ty Olenchuk would finish it up for the Tigers, pitching the final two innings in relief of Sharpe.

Player of the Game: After striking out in his first at-bat Bryce Teodosio would finish 3-4 on the night with all three hits going for extra bases. The Clemson centerfielder had two triples, an inside-the-park home run, and drove in three runs.

Stat of the Game: (11) After giving up two solo home runs over the first three innings, Sharpe would really settle in, at one point sitting down 11 Georgia Tech hitters in a row, giving the Tigers bats a chance to flex their muscles.

Up Next: Clemson's season is now over as the Tigers finish up at 25-27 overall and 17-20 in the ACC. It's the first time Clemson has finished with a losing record since 1957 and will mark just the second time since 1986 that the program will not make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The last time the Tigers failed to make it into a regional was in 2008.

AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
92
Followers
257
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Parker, SC
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hoffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Tigers#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Tops Troy; Captures First Ever NCAA Tournament Game Win

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers won their first-ever NCAA Tournament game with an 8-0 victory over Troy in five innings. The win was highlighted by four home runs, including two by ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, who also struck out 10 of the 17 batters she faced in the circle in four shutout innings. Clemson’s four home run performance ties the program record set in 2020 against Maryland.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Tigers to Tangle With Troy in Tuscaloosa

Who: Clemson (42-6, 29-5 ACC) vs. Troy (36-15, 17-6 Sun Belt) Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Rhoads Stadium) Watch: ESPN3 (es.pn/3wkL6bm) Video Announcers: Eric Frede (pbp) & Madison Shipman (color) Listen (Radio): WCCP105.5 FM. Listen (Internet): ClemsonTigers.com (below) Radio Announcers: William Qualkinbush (pbp) & Jeannie Murphy (color) Live Stats: ClemsonTigers.com. Social Media:...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Louisville Downs Clemson 15-10, Teams Combine to Set New Home Run Record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - There was no shortage of offense in the opening game of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday as Louisville beat Clemson 15-10. The two teams set a new ACC Tournament record by combining to hit 11 home runs on the day, with Louisville hitters accounting for seven of those long balls and the Tigers hitting four. The previous record of eight was set back in 2008.
Texas Statewbrz.com

LSU ace recruiter Nolan Cain heads to SEC rival Texas A&M

LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain landed the number one recruiting class for the Tigers but now he's off to compete against the team he both played and coached. Cain will leave the LSU Tiger baseball program and take a job with new Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle who comes over from TCU.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Tiger Tracker: Where Clemson Stands With Top 2022 RB Targets

Clemson heads into the 2021 season with a fairly deep stable of running backs and will likely add one more in the 2022 recruiting class. The Tigers signed two elite-level backs last cycle in Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, and despite losing Chez Mellusi to the transfer portal after the spring, will likely sign just one back this cycle. Subscribe for full article.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Lands Grad Transfer Naz Bohannon From Youngstown St

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff announced the addition of Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) on Wednesday. Bohannon played four seasons at Youngstown State (2017-21) and will be immediately eligible after graduating from Youngstown State with a degree in business administration. Bohannon is one of just 22...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Makes List of Top Schools for Elite In-State TE Jaleel Skinner

Jaleel Skinner has been one of the Tigers' top targets in the 2022 class and the elite in-state tight end named his ten finalists on Monday with Clemson making the cut. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from Greer, S.C. trimmed his list down to Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, as well as the Tigers.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Duke Knocks Off Clemson 5-1, Putting Tigers Postseason Hopes in Jeopardy

CLEMSON- On a night when the Tigers didn't need a whole lot of offense, the bats went cold in a 5-1 loss to Duke, putting Clemson's postseason hopes in serious jeopardy. The Tigers got a quality start from Mack Anglin, as the redshirt freshman went 6.2 innings allowing just 3 runs on 5 hits. However, two of those hits came in the form of solo home-runs off of the bat of Blue Devils first basemen Chris Crabtree, which would prove to be all Duke needed.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Will Clemson go 12-0 in 2021?

Will Clemson be undefeated when the regular season comes to an end?. It's a simple question and an even easier bet if you like how the Tigers match up with the schedule this season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Clemson's win total for 2021 is set at 11.5.. That means if...
College SportsPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson-SC State to Kickoff Time Announced

With less than 100 days to the official start of football season, the countdown to kickoff on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, has begun. Network officials announced today the first three weeks of football games as part of coverage plans across ESPN Networks for Weeks 1-3 of the 2021 season.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Softball Sees Successful Season Close

There were no reasons to hang any heads as the Clemson softball team exited the field in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sunday. The Tigers completed an amazing success story, winning an ACC regular-season title and over 40 games in just the second season as a program. Even though it came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Alabama in the Crimson Tide's home regional, Clemson made the NCAA tournament in its first full season.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Way-Too-Early Look: The Georgia Bulldogs

Football season is less than 100 days away for the 2021 Clemson Tigers, so it is time to begin our way-too-early look at each of the opponents on the Tigers' schedule. Head Coach: Head coach Kirby Smart opens his sixth season in Athens having successfully navigated his 2020 team to an 8-2 mark, capped by a come-from-behind victory over 8th-ranked Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Ruston, LAbossierpress.com

College baseball: Loss to N.C. State ends Tech’s historic season

RUSTON — A division title, an appearance in the Conference USA Championship game and hosting the first NCAA Regional in program history. What a year it was for Louisiana Tech Baseball, and what a season it was back home at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. A historic 2021...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Three Clemson Tigers Earn All-ACC Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. - Freshman first-baseman Caden Grice and sophomore shortstop James Parker earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, announced Monday by the ACC. Grice and freshman righthander Mack Anglin received All-ACC Freshman honors as well. Grice (Greer, S.C.) is hitting .316 with 13 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 49 RBIs, 38 runs,...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Looking to Add One More Offensive Linemen in 2022

The first two commitments the Tigers landed for 2022 came from offensive linemen and highly-touted players at that. Colin Sadler, a 4-star local prospect from Greeneville, is one of the best players in the state of South Carolina, one of the top tackle prospects in the country, and a Top-200 player overall.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

More Than Pride On Line for Clemson in ACC Tournament

The Clemson Baseball program is on the verge of turning in its worst season in more than six decades. The Tigers begin the ACC Tournament sitting two games below .500 at 24-26 and the last time Clemson finished a season with a losing record was 1957, the season before Bill Wilhelm took over as head coach.