Meridian, ID

Meridian PD’s Youth Safety Academy Coming This Summer

By Angie
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you know of a child between the ages of 14-18 who has interest in a career in law enforcement, share with them the coolest summer experience ever!. The Meridian Police Department has announced their "Youth Safety Academy" coming in July! Here's what their Facebook post had to say:. YOUTH...

mix106radio.com
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Who Ripped Down The Pride Flags Along Harrison

Every city has its political differences and that understandable in my opinion it happens to create some sort of balance in most cases. Boise is no different, people have their political views and sometimes you see the extremes on both sides of the equation however, Boise in general does a good job of respecting each others beliefs. "Boise kind" is a thing and that's why I'm so disappointed that on the day where the Boise Pride Festivities are being announced the Pride flags have been ripped down. What ever happened to live and let live? Whatever happened to equality? Whatever happened to Boise kind?
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Bay Area Residents Target Boise For Better Life Balance

This shouldn't come as a surprise to any of us... Idaho was the fastest growing state in the nation between 2019-2020. Places like Kuna, Nampa, Eagle and Meridian were all in the top 8 fastest growing cities in America according to the census. At some point we all start to wonder how long the growth is going to continue. It's gotten so bad that there is currently a lumber shortage in Idaho. Is that a sign that things will start to slow down? or does that just cause the demand to increase based on the projected lower supply?
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Life Jackets Provided for Kids In Boise Area Ponds This Summer

Summer is here and Idaho loves their outdoors. We hike, bike and hit the waters all Summer and this post-pandemic year might be one of the largest. The City of Boise is working with several organizations to help prevent a very tragic statistic that impacts Idahoans every year, drowning. According...
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Albertsons Extend Hours with Grocery Discounts for Vaccinations

The pandemic is not over no matter what the temperature is in Boise. It might feel like no masks, no problems means we're in the clear, but it's obviously not. Albertson's is extending their pharmacy hours to ensure opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines this month. Hours at Albertsons are different than...
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise’s Cutest Online Destination Is This Secret Facebook Group

An escape from all the negativity of the news, the celeb gossip and political discourse, this Boise Facebook Group is the most adorable, if you love wiener dogs. I'm a wiener dog owner myself, and have been for YEARS! I used to be all about big dogs, but in my early twenties I was living in small apartments and I didn't have the room for them. My best friend was re-homing his long-haired wiener dog, Toby and I decided that my home would be his new home! That's when the obsession with wiener dogs began. Fast forward 11 years and two more wiener dogs later, I move to Boise and someone tips me off to this group: Boise Dachshund Lovers. It's a private group. You have to request permission to be admitted BUT if you can make it, get ready for the cutest group on the internet.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Celebrate All Things Red at Old Idaho Penitentiary for Gingerfest

The post-pandemic era will introduce newer, better, and exciting events beginning now. The real question is, "Can you keep up?" This also might be a great time to revive your social event and give it somewhat of a transformation. The Old Idaho Penitentiary is doing exactly that with Gingerfest which took off last year, it's back!
EducationPosted by
MIX 106

My Advice To Treasure Valley 2021 Graduates

I'm not quite old enough to be your parent, but I'm old enough to have messed up... Big time! If you know someone getting ready to kick off the next chapter, share this, and feel free to add to it!. Ahh "commencement", the word "commence", to begin... They'll tell you...
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise Juneteenth Celebration Will Showcase Black Owned Businesses

Juneteenth is almost here! And there’s a celebration for it in Boise on Saturday, June 19th. But it seems like everyone I mention it to doesn’t really even know what Juneteenth is and why it’s to be celebration. To sum it up in very simple terms, Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and is observed on June 19th every year.