Divisive COVID ‘lab leak’ debate prompts dire warnings from researchers

At the end of 2019, strange pneumonia cases started cropping up in Wuhan, China. As Wuhan (then China, then the world) scrambled to contain what would, of course, go on to become the worst pandemic in a century, speculation on its origins reached a quick – if hasty – conclusion. The virus, many reasoned, must have come from Wuhan’s wet markets – open-air markets featuring seafood and meat, with Wuhan’s in particular featuring many illicit animals (such as bats and pangolins) known to be major disease vectors, with Chinese bats in particular thought to be the origin of the original SARS virus (now known as SARS-CoV-1).