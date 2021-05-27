Penguins ride and Penguins die with Tristan Jarry, season over
Good news, this might be the last time you have to listen to Pierre McGuire call a Penguins game. Neither ESPN nor Turner have reached out to him with a new contract. The bad news, well, that’s obvious. The Pittsburgh Penguins have now lost their fourth consecutive playoff series and the third in a row in the first round. Tristan Jarry can shoulder the entire blame as he was 2010-13 Marc-Andre Fleury bad. A truly pathetic showing for the first-year starter. He is currently “leading” the league in goals saved above average with -6.64 per Natural Stat Trick. There’s a good argument to be made he was a sleeper agent for the Islanders.hockeybuzz.com