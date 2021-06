Choosing a sofa is no easy process—there are so many options on the market, many of which are major investments, and even lower-end finds can still cost a pretty significant chunk of change. Plus, you’re shopping for a piece that you’re bound to be using every day, so you’ll want it to stand the test of time while still being comfy and looking chic. There’s just so much to consider! To help you streamline your sofa-buying process, we spoke to seven interior designers who highlighted five factors to keep in the front of your mind before you make a purchase.