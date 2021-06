A deluxe reissue of Motörhead’s career-defining No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith live album will come out on June 25th. The collection features the original masterpiece (one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Greatest Live Albums), songs from the soundchecks, and full recordings of the three gigs that the band recorded for the live album. It also contains rare photos, replicas of memorabilia from the era of the recording, and in-depth liner notes chronicling the time surrounding Hammersmith with quotes from previously unpublished interviews with the band. One such Q&A, which music journalist Malcolm Dome conducted with frontman Lemmy Kilmister — who died in 2015, a month after the record came out — makes its debut here.