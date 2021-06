Quantum computers can harness the powers of quantum mechanics to transcend current computational boundaries and solve certain problems better, faster, and more efficiently than classical computers. Companies are already using these systems to address optimization challenges in a variety of areas, including healthcare, defense, the environment, and transportation. Leadership in this technology is therefore of strategic importance to a country’s economy and national security. Several countries, including China, the United Kingdom, as well as the EU, have announced large research programs to advance their respective positions in the field—and many are aiming to become leaders in this technology. As such, the United States’ leadership is far from guaranteed.