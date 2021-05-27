Tom Brady to participate in 'The Match' golf event for second time

Tom Brady is a seven-time Tremendous Bowl champion, an all-time nice quarterback and an elite web troll. Throughout Capital One’s press convention for “The Match”, a recreation of golf between Phil Mickelson and Brady in opposition to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, Brady took a not-so-subtle shot on the reigning MVP for a way his season ended.The Packers infamously elected to kick a 26-yard discipline objective within the NFC championship recreation in opposition to the Buccaneers whereas trailing 31–23 with 2:09 to go within the fourth quarter as a substitute of letting Rodgers take one other shot to get a primary down or rating. Coach Matt LaFleur caught warmth for the choice however Rodgers clearly wished his probability. The Packers misplaced 31–26 and Brady went on to get his seventh ring. “I do assume you do have a companion that will most likely have appreciated to go for it a bit of extra usually than he has previously,” Brady mentioned to DeChambeau. “So Bryce I am glad you are encouraging him to sort of go for it when it is on the road…simply not attending to the golf green or one thing like that and attempt to play for the following shot.”DeChambeau could not assist however smirk in the course of the press convention and did his greatest to reply with out stepping on his teammate’s toes.”I will by no means push anybody to do something, so he can select to do no matter he desires to do,” DeChambeau mentioned. However like a real MVP quarterback, Rodgers rapidly referred to as an audible. “Properly, I do not often get the choice in my expertise,” Rodgers mentioned. Brady was empathetic ultimately, although.”I do know the ache,” he mentioned. Rodgers was additionally trolled for a similar play again in April whereas internet hosting Jeopardy! when a contestant wrote out “who wished to kick that discipline objective?”Even then, Rodgers wasn’t shy about his emotions on that call. “That could be a nice query, must be right, however sadly for this recreation immediately it is incorrect.”Extra From Additional Mustard: