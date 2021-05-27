Cancel
NFL

Tom Brady to participate in 'The Match' golf event for second time

By Russ Reed
WCVB
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — New England Patriots legend Tom Brady will participate in the golf challenge known as "The Match" for a second time. Now playing quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady will be paired with 6-time major champion Phil Mickelson, who is fresh off becoming the oldest major winner by claiming the 2021 PGA Championship on Sunday.

Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady a no-brainer for the cover of Madden 22

Is anyone actually surprised that Buccaneers QB tom Brady is on the cover of Madden 22?. If there were any players more deserving than Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes to be on the cover of Madden 22, we’d like to see them. These quarterbacks led the Buccaneers and Chiefs to the Super Bowl last season, and both teams look poised to win their conferences again in 2021.
NFLPosted by
WKSS KISS 95-7

WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Shade At Aaron Rodgers During 'The Match' Promo

Tom Brady isn't letting Aaron Rodgers forget about the NFC Championship Game. During a promotional video call for their upcoming The Match golf doubles event with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, Brady brought up the two quarterback's last matchup, which saw his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers' current team (despite what he may want otherwise.)
NFLnbnews24.com

Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers ahead of The Match over field goal

Tom Brady is a seven-time Tremendous Bowl champion, an all-time nice quarterback and an elite web troll. Throughout Capital One’s press convention for “The Match”, a recreation of golf between Phil Mickelson and Brady in opposition to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, Brady took a not-so-subtle shot on the reigning MVP for a way his season ended.The Packers infamously elected to kick a 26-yard discipline objective within the NFC championship recreation in opposition to the Buccaneers whereas trailing 31–23 with 2:09 to go within the fourth quarter as a substitute of letting Rodgers take one other shot to get a primary down or rating. Coach Matt LaFleur caught warmth for the choice however Rodgers clearly wished his probability. The Packers misplaced 31–26 and Brady went on to get his seventh ring. “I do assume you do have a companion that will most likely have appreciated to go for it a bit of extra usually than he has previously,” Brady mentioned to DeChambeau. “So Bryce I am glad you are encouraging him to sort of go for it when it is on the road…simply not attending to the golf green or one thing like that and attempt to play for the following shot.”DeChambeau could not assist however smirk in the course of the press convention and did his greatest to reply with out stepping on his teammate’s toes.”I will by no means push anybody to do something, so he can select to do no matter he desires to do,” DeChambeau mentioned. However like a real MVP quarterback, Rodgers rapidly referred to as an audible. “Properly, I do not often get the choice in my expertise,” Rodgers mentioned. Brady was empathetic ultimately, although.”I do know the ache,” he mentioned. Rodgers was additionally trolled for a similar play again in April whereas internet hosting Jeopardy! when a contestant wrote out “who wished to kick that discipline objective?”Even then, Rodgers wasn’t shy about his emotions on that call. “That could be a nice query, must be right, however sadly for this recreation immediately it is incorrect.”Extra From Additional Mustard:
NFLUSA Today

Tom Brady on playing until age 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

It sure seems like Tom Brady will never stop playing football, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be more than willing to let him, signing him to a new extension earlier this offseason that locks him in through the 2023 season. Bucs general manager Jason Licht said back in...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

The Match 2021 with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: Start time, TV channel, and more

The Match 2021 takes place in Montana on July 6 and will feature Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Aaron Rodgers. The Match for 2021 has been set in stone. The semi-recent intersection of golf and the NFL makes this fan of football and the flat stick incredibly happy. The second edition of The Match saw the highest cable television rating for a golf event ever, topping the first round of the 2010 Masters. That was when Tiger Woods returned to golf after, well, all of this. The greatest thing about these events is the money raised for charity. The fourth edition features six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady versus one-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau and one-time Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers.
NFLwearebreakingnews.com

Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes On The Cover Of MADDEN 2022

The new edition of Madden 2022 chose two protagonists of the previous Super Bowl for its cover, they are Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the stars of the cover of Madden 2022, the new football simulator from the popular EA Sports franchise. Tom Brady...
NFLAS.com

Tom Brady adds voice to Rodgers' dispute with Packers

Tom Brady said Aaron Rodgers is going to make the "choices he feels are best for him" as the NFL MVP holds out from the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers – who skipped Green Bay's organised team activities (OTA) – is officially a holdout following his absence as the Packers reported for their mandatory minicamp last week.
NFLCBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady appear to poke fun at the Packers while preparing for celebrity golf match

Aaron Rodgers was nowhere to be found at the Packers' mandatory minicamp last week, but he showed up Tuesday for a conversation with Tom Brady and pro golfers Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, all of whom will compete in the latest edition of "The Match," a celebrity series that returns with a July 6 event in Montana. Not only that, but both Rodgers and Brady appeared to poke fun at the Packers amid the former's reportedly ongoing feud with Green Bay leadership.
NHLdatechguyblog.com

A Quick Tom Brady Reminder

As the Basketball and Hockey playoffs continue one quick reminder. No Boston team has made it to a League final since Tom Brady left the Patriots. EVERY Tampa Bay teams has.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Tom Brady is getting ahead of the ‘Madden’ curse

EA Sports isn’t taking any chances with their cover boys. The “Madden” curse has been an NFL staple, a cruel malediction that affected numerous video game cover boys. Peyton Hillis. Shaun Alexander. Vince Young. But not Tom Brady. EA Sports announced Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Match: Bryson DeChambeau takes shots from Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and even teammate Aaron Rodgers

The trash talk is heating up. Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau make their debut in The Match – the fourth edition of the made-for-TV golf event – against past Match champions Phil Mickelson, the recent PGA Championship winner, and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady on July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.
NFLboxden.com

Tom Brady really might be the goat

Had to slap cause he brought us six rings and he’s always been this way just people hate the Patriots and somehow like the bucs now. I been a Brady fan for 20 years. No one is the same person they’ve always been that’s why growth exists. fu*k NE. I...
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Are you a Tom Brady or a Grabowski?

As Mike Ditka might say, in life and football there are Tom Bradys and (choose one: Mike Tomczaks, Rex Grossmans, Kyle Ortons, Jay Cutlers and Mitch Trubiskys.) I think about Ditka when I hear how happy the Bears and local media seem to be after moving on from Trubisky. Or as Bernie Lincicome recently wrote about Trubisky, the Bears' latest "rescue mutt."