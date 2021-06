Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") said a majority decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit announced today in relation to a lawsuit brought by Trout Unlimited and other environmental groups against the US Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA"), challenging the federal agency's July 2019 decision to withdraw its previously issued Proposed Determination' with respect to Alaska's Pebble Project, means that the case must now be heard and judged on its merits by a federal district court in Alaska.