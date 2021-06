We have new details on the recent layoffs, as the head of WWE Studios is now the latest victim in a growing list of WWE corporate releases. According to Wrestlenomics, Susan Levison was let go from the company as part of the layoffs. Levison has been the Senior Vice President and Head of WWE Studios since March 2019. Susan was also an Executive Producer for the WWE produced Netflix film: “The Main Event”, which starred The Miz. She was also a producer for “The Big Show Show” during Paul “Big Show” Wight’s last year in WWE before jumping ship to AEW, along with producing WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E. Her last role will be with the upcoming documentary “Rumble”, which will release in January 2022.