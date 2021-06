Hey there everyone, Winfree subbing in here as Tony is stuck in some travel paradox but hopefully that will be resolved by next week. In the interim I’m here, and given how poorly this went the last time I covered RAW I’m a touch pessimistic this time around. Tonight is RAW’s go home show for WrestleMania Backlash, so a lot of multi-man stuff is scheduled, Drew McIntyre will get a one on one match tonight with Bobby Lashley ahead of the triple threat for Lashley’s title this Sunday, and Sheamus will probably be here in some capacity. Anyway let’s see what WWE has to try and sell us on the upcoming PPV.