It’s all about perspective. The wrestling world has changed a lot in the last few years and the majority of that is due to the rise of AEW. As the company has rapidly risen up the charts, WWE has been forced to make some adjustments to address them. That is not how WWE would put it though, but how does WWE see AEW when the cameras are not rolling? Now we know a bit more about the situation.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO