Tig Notaro Never Looks Right in ‘Army of the Dead’

Last month, nearly 20 years after he delivered his Dawn of the Dead remake to the masses, Zack Snyder followed up his definitive Justice League vision with a return to the zombie genre. Army of the Dead premiered on Netflix, and this time around, the zombie-centric story revolved around a team being put together to recover $200 million from Las Vegas, which is now filled with the undead. One of the team’s members was Raúl Castillo’s Mikey Guzman, and now we have footage of the character finding a new way to take out zombies: using baseballs.