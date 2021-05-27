Cancel
Movies

Tig Notaro Never Looks Right in ‘Army of the Dead’

By Phil Owen
TheWrap
TheWrap
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(This article contains some spoilers for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” on Netflix”) Zack Snyder didn’t have a lot of options for dumping Chris D’Elia from the zombie flick “Army of the Dead” after he was accused by several women of grooming and sexually harassing them when they were underage. Under the circumstances, digitally subbing him out in favor of a much better comedian in Tig Notaro was probably the best option, since the role is too crucial to the story to be completely removed.

