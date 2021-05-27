Severe Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Norfolk by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bristol; Norfolk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NORFOLK...WEST CENTRAL BRISTOL...NORTH CENTRAL KENT AND PROVIDENCE COUNTIES At 1006 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Providence, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, Johnston, North Attleborough, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Burrillville, Seekonk, North Smithfield, Scituate, Glocester and Plainville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov