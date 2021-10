FARWELL, PA – The Bucktail Middle/High School was formally rededicated Thursday evening and the ribbon cut, culminating a $7 million upgrade at the school. Renovo area board representative Eric Probert talked of community pride he experienced as he grew up in Renovo and said it continues today, tying that pride with the school upgrade, “It is my hope that with these upgrades we can strengthen the Renovo community’s pride, the students’ pride, and our faculty’s pride in our local school.”

RENOVO, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO