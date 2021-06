FLOWER MOUND, TX — June 9, 2021 — We hear a lot these days about UFOs being spotted by serious people in our military. They tell us that they’ve been experiencing some sort of spacecraft that can run rings around our most sophisticated air force planes and can make aerial moves that seem to defy the laws of physics. What we used to consider science fiction is becoming a reality. During a recent broadcast on “60 Minutes,” it was reported that “After decades of public denials, the Pentagon now admits there’s something out there, and the U.S. Senate wants to know what it is.” Referred to by our military as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), the Intelligence Committee has ordered the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense to deliver a report on the mysterious sightings by late June of this year.