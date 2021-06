“I think the big revelation here is that Jon Stewart watches Fox News!” Greg Gutfeld said of Stewart's rant on Stephen Colbert's Late Show Monday night, according to The Daily Beast. “Because this is exactly what we’ve been saying at this table for a while. And it makes sense, he’s now in our age group, where the wisdom kicks in,” he added of the 58-year-old former Daily Show host. Gutfeld then seemingly accused Stewart, "or his writer," of stealing his jokes about the Wuhan lab. Gutfeld and his fellow The Five panelists also said Stewart's rant was further proof that Colbert -- who was seemingly uncomfortable with Stewart's rant -- lives in a “bubble,” adding, “Anybody that was shocked by this reveals the ignorance of the actual topic.”