CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Joel Embiid's trademark celebration is back, and Twitter is loving it

By Jordan Cohn
audacy.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSo many things that Joel Embiid does — be it making highlight-reel blocks, giving defenders absolute fits in the paint, or delivering some all-time quotes in press conferences — fit under the umbrella of viral content. He's someone who just provides a whole lot of entertainment in a whole lot of...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball: Preseason awards predictions starts with MVP Joel Embiid

Having peered deep into the depths of my crystal (basket)ball, I'm here to share what I've seen. Maybe it was all a mirage, a heavily-contested long two mistaken for an easy layup, if you will, but what's the point of making predictions if you're not going to take a few swings.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Travis Hughes
Person
Joel Embiid
Yardbarker

Sixers' Paul Reed tells hilarious story about Joel Embiid’s trash talk

One Philadelphia 76ers player had to learn the hard way not to go head to head with the king of trash talk. Sixers forward Paul Reed told reporters a hilarious story about teammate Joel Embiid on Saturday. Reed said that he enjoys competing with Embiid and talking trash to him but added that it always backfires.
NBA
libertyballers.com

My favorite Sixers moment: Joel Embiid windmills into our hearts

It’s hard to even talk about the happy Sixers moments in my life without immediately thinking about the bad ones. Sixers fans of a certain age will rightfully champion Allen Iverson’s Game 1 performance in the 2001 NBA Finals until the end of time. It’s tough though when you have to come to grips with the Sixers losing the next four games and the series itself.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' return: 'It doesn't need to be awkward'

Has Ben Simmons been a distraction? Are the Sixers prepared to accept him back into the locker room? Can you know the answers to these questions when he hasn’t spoken to certain power players in the organization since the season ended? Fair questions to ask, especially when Joel Embiid is one of the people who has been boxed out, as he admitted himself on Monday night. “I personally haven’t talked to him since the season ended. Obviously, I tried, but it wasn’t successful as a lot of my teammates have. It’s unfortunate the whole situation happened, but we’re a better team with him on the floor. I think there are going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward,” Embiid said. “We are professionals, we want to win. I want to win. He gives me the best chance to win, so that’s what I’m going to go with.”
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid has harsh comments for Ben Simmons after suspension

Joel Embiid has denied this offseason that there are any issues between him and Ben Simmons, but the Philadelphia 76ers big man appears to have reached his breaking point. Simmons has been suspended for the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener after he was kicked out of practice by head coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday. Embiid spoke with the media shortly after the news surfaced, and he said numerous times that it is not his nor his teammates’ job to “babysit somebody.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trademark#76ers#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#The Washington Wizards#Sixers#Timbella
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid is Excited About Isaiah Joe's Second Year Emergence

Sixers guard Isaiah Joe showed some solid flashes during his rookie season last year. Although he was stripped of the opportunity to compete in the Summer League due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe found himself on the court for 41 games last year. Averaging just under 10 minutes on the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Feels Good After Debuting vs. 'Always Challenging' Raptors

When the Philadelphia 76ers went to Toronto this past Monday night for their preseason opener, Joel Embiid was with the team on the trip. However, he was just a presence on the bench. As the Sixers arrived in Canada one night prior to the opener, they ruled Embiid out for Monday night as they wanted to rest the big man.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid Praises Isaiah Joe After Stellar Preseason Performance

Ben Simmons ending his holdout and reporting to Philadelphia Monday stole the spotlight from the Sixers’ preseason win over the Nets, but there was a lot to discuss regarding what happened on the court. Former second-round pick Isaiah Joe has been a key standout for the 76ers in the preseason and arguably had his best performance against Brooklyn.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid reacts to Ben Simmons’ return to Philly, Sixers

The shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers took the court Monday night for a preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the Sixers picking up a victory and multiple young players standing out, the biggest story of the night did not take place on the floor. Before tip-off, news broke that conversations between...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Joel Embiid knows he must reach the next level for the Sixers to succeed

Joel Embiid is, without a doubt, the NBA’s best scoring center. The 76er was fourth in the league in scoring at 28.1 points per game. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, the next-highest point-producing center, was tied for 18th at 24.8. Becoming a dominant scoring threat has enabled Embiid to also...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Hawks center John Collins vocal on winning beef against Joel Embiid

John Collins and Joel Embiid have some history against each other. For years, Embiid’s antics have bothered Collins, as the Philadelphia 76ers routinely trashed the Atlanta Hawks. But last post-season, the Hawks pulled an Uno reverse card on the Sixers and eliminated them from the playoffs in the second-round. Collins...
NBA
The Spun

Joel Embiid Shares Honest Admission On Ben Simmons’ Return

In a shocking, and literally unexpected, turn of events, Ben Simmons reported to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening. His arrival ended a lengthy preseason holdout and set up the franchise to be at full strength for the start of the 2021-22 regular season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on...
NBA
Sporting News

Ben Simmons uncertainty with 76ers sets stage for Joel Embiid's career year

The Philadelphia 76ers drama has dragged on into preseason with All-Star point guard Ben Simmons' future still up in the air. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons has reported to Philadelphia, but it remains unclear where they will go from here as his camp and the organisation have reportedly "progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution."
NBA
CBS Sports

Three non-Ben Simmons 76ers storylines for 2021-22 NBA season: Joel Embiid's health, Andre Drummond's role

The Philadelphia 76ers had the best record in the Eastern Conference last season, but they were ultimately upset by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. After the way their campaign ended, all the talk about the Sixers heading into the 2021-22 season should be about how the team can improve and take another step forward. That isn't the case, though. Instead, virtually all of the conversation surrounding the Sixers is about Ben Simmons and his future in Philadelphia.
NBA
USA Today

Sixers notice a difference in Joel Embiid as he steps up as a leader

For the Philadelphia 76ers to go anywhere in the 2021-22 season and achieve their lofty expectations of winning a title, they will need Joel Embiid to step up and continue to be a dominant all-around player for the team. The Sixers will go as far as the big fella takes...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy