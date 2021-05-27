Joel Embiid's trademark celebration is back, and Twitter is loving it

Has Ben Simmons been a distraction? Are the Sixers prepared to accept him back into the locker room? Can you know the answers to these questions when he hasn’t spoken to certain power players in the organization since the season ended? Fair questions to ask, especially when Joel Embiid is one of the people who has been boxed out, as he admitted himself on Monday night. “I personally haven’t talked to him since the season ended. Obviously, I tried, but it wasn’t successful as a lot of my teammates have. It’s unfortunate the whole situation happened, but we’re a better team with him on the floor. I think there are going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward,” Embiid said. “We are professionals, we want to win. I want to win. He gives me the best chance to win, so that’s what I’m going to go with.”

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO