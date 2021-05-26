Wednesday May 26, 2021

Nestled among the jagged peaks of the San Juan National Forest, the small town of Silverton, Colorado is known for its scenic vistas and old-time narrow gauge-railroad. But increasingly during the summer, residents say the town is gaining a different reputation – as an overrun destination with dust and noise from ATVs. Last week, Silverton’s Board of Trustees banned OHVs from traveling on town roads, which one elected official called the only solution to rectify quality of life issues. Plus, the West’s record-breaking dry conditions were the subject of a House committee hearing on Tuesday. And, our radio partners have an audio postcard from newly vaccinated kids in our region.