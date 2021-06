Earning the rank of Eagle Scout was a lot of work for Adam Lott, but it’s worth the effort, he said, and it’s something that will stay with you a lifetime. Lott, 18, a senior at Daviess County High School, has been involved in scouting most of his life and has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America since he was 11. Throughout his time in Troop 3611, he has learned many valuable lessons, become a better leader, and, most important, had fun.