Ready to find The One! Katie Thurston knew exactly what she was looking for before starting her journey on The Bachelorette — and she wasn’t willing to settle for less. Fans met Katie during Matt James‘ season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2021, and she quickly became a favorite for her outspoken nature and positive personality. During the After the Final Rose special in March, she was announced as the lead for season 17 of The Bachelorette, with fellow season 25 alum Michelle Young following in her footsteps for season 18.