DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on Court Avenue in Des Moines over the weekend marks the third shooting in that area in the span of three months. "The evidence we have indicates the suspect had been in an altercation somewhere inside the Entertainment Zone," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. "It appears that he left the area, came back with a gun, tried to confront the people he was in an altercation with, fired off a round and struck two bystanders."