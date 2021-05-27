Cancel
Helpful COVID Tips to Think of During the Summer

By Taylor Ann Hayden
csusignal.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOn May 13 2021, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that individuals do not need to wear a mask when you are fully vaccinated. This does not include federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws. With summer arriving, many are anticipating to enjoy their summer just as they had before COVID had even started.

