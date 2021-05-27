Helpful COVID Tips to Think of During the Summer

It wasn’t until after college that I finally got around to dying my hair for the first time. As someone who falls into the “blonde as a child” category, I’ve never grown to accept the murky, dirty brown-blonde my hair transitioned to over time. But, while high school and university were marked by frequent spritzes of Sun-In, once I reached real adulthood, I finally got around to seeing a colorist, who not only convinced me to lighten things up, but to actually try dying my hair bright colors. For anyone going through a post-pandemic identity crisis, or simply looking for a way to try something fun and new, it’s an experience that isn’t as scary or permanent as it might seem before taking the dive. I was convinced that I’d face an existential crisis the first time I tried it, but if anything it made me less self-conscious about my appearance — there was no hiding when your head is neon blue, so I had to just embrace it.