Aquiline Drones and MakerspaceCT Collaborate to Bring High-Tech Manufacturing Careers Directly to American Households

Moderna Inc. said Friday it remains committed to creating jobs in Massachusetts and will hire at least 155 more people for high-tech manufacturing roles this year. The biotech, which has an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, said it has almost doubled its workforce in the Bay State in the past year to about 1,500 workers from 830 as of March 31, 2020. The company is still expanding in Norwood and Cambridge, it said in a statement. In Norwood, a production and lab space has been expanded into an industrial technology center by growing to 650,000 square feet...