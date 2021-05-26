Solar an attractive industry for prospective employees despite pandemic, worker shortage
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many truths to the forefront. Racial tensions have come to a head, roles previously considered low-skill or unskilled are now recognized as essential, and pain points across the American healthcare industry have been exposed for all to see. As vaccinations become more widespread and the economy begins to jostle for an official reopening, another unfortunate truth has come to the forefront: employability and the American national wage rate.