newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Solar an attractive industry for prospective employees despite pandemic, worker shortage

solarbuildermag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has brought many truths to the forefront. Racial tensions have come to a head, roles previously considered low-skill or unskilled are now recognized as essential, and pain points across the American healthcare industry have been exposed for all to see. As vaccinations become more widespread and the economy begins to jostle for an official reopening, another unfortunate truth has come to the forefront: employability and the American national wage rate.

solarbuildermag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Government Employees#Growth Opportunities#Federal Employees#Federal Employment#Rt#Dj#Americans#Prospective Employees#Increasing Demand#Businesses#Employment Opportunities#Private Investments#Electricity#Adequate Remuneration#Essential Roles#Fuel Climate Change#Payment#Minimum Wage Roles#Residential Roofs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pandemic changes many workers

Won't go back to old jobs; new outlook on life, careers. DEE-ANN DURBIN, STEPHEN GROVES, ALEXANDRA OLSON and JOSEPH PISANI | Associated Press. There's a wild card in the push to return to pre-pandemic life: Many workers don't want to go back to the jobs they once had. Layoffs and...
Violent CrimesRepublic

Ammunition shortage continues post pandemic

The ammunition shortage is here to stay. Well, at least for awhile. Southwick & Associates, a market research and economics firm specializing in the hunting, shooting, sport fishing and other outdoor recreation markets, recently released a report that shows demand for ammunition will continue to far outpace supply. With firearms ownership on the rise, finding ammunition is a real problem.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Construction industry faces worker shortage

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The construction industry is sounding the alarm that it is in the grips of a worker shortage. The matter is so serious that some companies are turning away work because they can’t meet the demand. It’s the latest problem the industry has had to confront including a shortage in lumber and air conditioning units and parts.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Help wanted: Employee shortages are the newest side effect of the pandemic

There has been a creeping effect of the pandemic that has hit the Estes Valley. Signs of this effect are being seen all over town in the form of ‘Help Wanted’ signs. Now that vaccination rates have risen and the world is beginning to awaken from its year of slumber, small mountain communities in Colorado are feeling a new pinch: a lack of employees.
Public Healthbusinessnewswales.com

Summit aims to Boost Post-covid Recovery in Welsh Manufacturing

Supporting industry’s recovery from the impact of the pandemic is a key priority for the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD). The University has a demonstrable track record for working with industry through knowledge transfer, research innovation, workforce development and by providing a ready pipeline of skilled students and graduates, in partnership with employers.
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Employers face shortage of workers

“Help Wanted” signs seem to be everywhere right now as employers face a severe labor shortage. David Whitmer and Emily Nicholson, of the Northeastern Workforce Development Board, said this week they are hearing constantly from employers who say they are struggling to find employees. Whitmer said that in March of...
EconomyWBUR

U.S. Manufacturers Can't Find Enough Skilled Workers To Fill Open Jobs

Adonis Summerville punches coordinates into a computer numerical control milling machine, giving instructions to a robotic arm that will cut a block of plastic, wood or metal into a precise shape. It could become anything from an electrical outlet to a medical screw used in surgery. This particular machine is...
Energy Industryihsmarkit.com

EU seeks share of China-centric solar, wind supply chains

Most solar and wind power component manufacturing takes place beyond Europe's borders, but businesses and political leaders are looking to grow the continent's share to protect its energy transition. The European Commission (EC) laid out a policy proposal geared in part towards creating stronger local supply chains for wind and...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Solving the mystery of the ‘worker shortage’

Worker shortages have been reported amid efforts to reboot economies. In many cases the jobs on offer may simply not appeal to potential applicants. The trend raises fundamental questions about fairness and the right to decent work. Welcome to a new era of the “reservation wage.”. The average person passing...
Small BusinessForbes

Small Business And The Staffing Shortage By Industry

Small employers are currently experiencing a severe staffing shortage. In March 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an all-time series high of 8.1 million job openings with a job openings rate of 5.3%. This represents the number of job openings on the last business day of the month as a percent of total employment plus job openings. It was a 43% increase from the year before in March 2020, the month the Covid shutdowns started.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Employers Can Require Workers To Get Vaccinated, Government Says

Employers are legally allowed to require their workers get a Covid-19 shot, with some exceptions, the federal government clarified Friday, as many businesses clamor for more legal guidance as they move to reopen offices. Key Facts. The updated guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) confirms what many legal...
NFLInvestorPlace

7 Restaurant Stocks to Buy Despite Worker Shortages

It looks like there’s a worker’s strike out there, with too many job openings and not enough workers to fill them — especially for restaurant stocks. Despite the labor market still remaining well below its highs and the public teeming for a “return to normal,” employers just can’t seem to fill these jobs.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Australian state bans door-to-door sales for solar companies

The Victorian government introduced its new Energy Fairness Bill to parliament to “protect Victorian households and businesses from aggressive and exploitative practices.”. The new legislation will ban door-to-door sales for solar businesses, electricity and gas retailers, deeming the practice “high-pressure sales tactics.” For solar companies, the ban will come into effect on September 1, 2021, while for electricity retailers it will be delayed until the end of the year.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

There are options for pandemic-stressed workers

This week’s question comes from Lenora: Before COVID-19 hit, I felt extremely stressed out at work and pushed to my limits emotionally, to the extent that I believed I might have an anxiety disorder. I regularly experienced panic attacks, feelings of dread and trouble concentrating, but never spoke to a medical professional about it. Unfortunately, working from home during the pandemic presented its own challenges. I have had anxiety around the virus itself, plus juggling a high-pressure job while caring for two young children attending school on Zoom. I think my symptoms are worse now than before the pandemic. I worry about how I will readjust once I am asked to physically return to the office and how my anxiety will affect my performance. Do I have any options that might ease my return to work?