NHL

Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Dealing with injury

 22 days ago

Dal Colle (undisclosed) was not available for Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Penguins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic. Head coach Barry Trotz said Dal Colle "tweaked something" and couldn't fill in for Oliver Wahlstrom on Wednesday. It doesn't sound like anything significant for Dal Colle, who has only played one of the Islanders' last 14 games. The 24-year-old isn't likely to see much playing time in the postseason even when he's healthy again.

