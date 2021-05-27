Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Dealing with injury

The New York Islanders once again find themselves in a great spot after stealing a game on the road against the Tampa Bay Lighting. The Islanders did not need the same scoring burst from earlier rounds but played tremendous defense in Game 1 before a tough loss in Game 2. Now heading home for Games 3 and 4, here is a look at three players who need to step up for the team to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1984.