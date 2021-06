Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's 2016 campaign manager, dismissed speculation from some allies of the former president that he can be "reinstated" as commander in chief. The former Trump campaign official, who now serves as the chair of the Make America Great Again Action super PAC, was asked about the groundless claims that Trump can be "reinstated" during an interview with Fox News Sunday. Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have claimed that the former president can be reinstated, and The New York Times reported that Trump has suggested to associates this could happen in August.