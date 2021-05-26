The Senate of the General States – 12-plus meets under the Dutch presidency
Two meetings took place on 17 and 21 May 2021 under the leadership of the Netherlands of the Inter-Parliamentary Union 12 Plus Group. Both meetings were in preparation for 142You are The IPU Assembly session from 24 to 27 May 2021. Senators Job Asma (CDA), PaulienGeerdink (VVD) and Agnes Mulder (CDA) from the House of Representatives participated on behalf of the Dutch group in the IPU. Both meetings were chaired by Senator Arda Gerkens (SP), chair of 12 Plus. The House of Representatives organized the meetings by videoconference with international participants from nearly 40 countries.