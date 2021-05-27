After feds pave way for cruising this summer, Assembly gives green light to accept ships
This week, federal legislation paved the way for cruising this summer. Now, Southeast Alaska communities must quickly prepare to receive cruise ships as early as July. When the Sitka Assembly met last night (5-25-21), it gave the city administrator authority to enter into port agreements with cruise companies that plan to visit Sitka this summer. But first, the ships must meet certain criteria required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.kcaw.org