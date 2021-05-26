Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Maine this evening

By WGME
WGME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- With hot and humid conditions across Maine Wednesday, all systems are a go for scattered severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for York, Cumberland and Oxford counties through 7:30 p.m. This means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. Temperatures...

wgme.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Oxford, ME
City
Portland, ME
State
New Hampshire State
City
York, ME
City
Cumberland, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Onshore Wind#Hot Air#Wgme#Southern Coastal Maine#Maine Wednesday#Light Rain#Drier Air#Temperatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Posted by
92 Moose

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oxford, Southern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oxford; Southern Oxford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL OXFORD COUNTY At 402 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Andover, or 11 miles north of Bethel, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bethel, Rumford, Andover, Grafton, Hanover, Milton and Newry.
wagmtv.com

Flights over northern Maine to map geology

(AP) - A low-flying airplane over northern Maine later this month is going to be mapping the region’s geology. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only the lower 50s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Sunday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.
Maine Stateq1065.fm

Bangor, Maine News Update: May 17, 2021

The Maine CDC reports 292 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Governor Mills announced on Friday that the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated people will be dropped on May 24th, while it’s suggested that people who have not received the vaccine still wear face coverings. The Maine Department of Education will make its own ruling about face coverings in schools.
nrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Posted by
102.9 WBLM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
wiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,099 cases,...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Three Maine conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield over Kennebec dams

Three conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield Renewable Partners for what the groups say are repeated violations of the federal Endangered Species Act, the latest salvo over Brookfield's dams on the Kennebec River. Four dams owned by Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) between Waterville and Skowhegan threaten the survival of Atlantic salmon,...
Androscoggin County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Sebago Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
wabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
Posted by
Q97.9

What Is The Deal With This Strangely Specific No Trespassing Sign In Maine?

Drive around Maine long enough, and you'll come across some strange signs and roadside attractions. From ridiculous warnings to a long standing poster of Tom Selleck in a shed, you really can see just about anything in Maine. Which brings us to the curious case of a sign spotted on a side street in Portland and shared on Reddit by Jestire.
Androscoggin County, MEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Northern Carroll and Southern Grafton Counties. In Maine, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford, Central Interior Cumberland, Interior York, Androscoggin and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.