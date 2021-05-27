6530 Boca Del Mar Dr #237

This is your opportunity to own a fabulous 2/2 in the highly sought-after Club Royale in Boca Raton. Club Royale is situated on a beautiful golf course, but has NO membership requirements! Enjoy the golf course views with a low HOA fee. New tile and laminate floors have just been installed. Full washer and dryer in unit! This unit has it all and is the only unit for sale in Club Royale right now! Schedule your showing and fall in love with everything this unit and complex has to offer.