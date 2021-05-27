Kumpf Student Fundraiser Raises Money for Classmate

With the extraordinary support of the Clark Public Schools, Clark Community, and beyond, the bracelet fundraiser run by the students and teachers in Ms. Jennifer Barbera’s class at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School was able to donate $3,200 dollars to Julia’s Morreale’s gofundme page. Barbera stated, “The outpouring of support from the schools, as well as the community, has been so meaningful. My class and I only could have hoped that this fundraiser would be this successful and we are thrilled that we have been able to support Julia’s family.”