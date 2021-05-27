2871 N Ocean M234 Boulevard #M234

**TAKE A WALK THROUGH YOUR NEW HOME WITH THE 3D INTERACTIVE TOUR** Welcome to this spectacular, home with 4 bedrooms and 3 FULL bathrooms, with a 2 CAR GARAGE, in a desirable area of North Port! Why wait to build? This home has it all, including a 2020 ROOF! Pull up to your new home and be met with lush tropical landscaping including solar lanterns, mulch, curbing and palm trees. An inviting screened in front porch is the perfect spot to sit out and enjoy your morning cup of coffee. As you open the double front doors, prepare to be impressed with a grand entrance with arched entryways, accent pillars and high ceilings. The open and spacious Great Room is complete with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, coat closet and sliding glass doors that allow in all of the natural sunlight. Ceramic tile flows throughout this home making cleaning a breeze and pet friendly. The formal dining room off of the Great Room is a great spot to enjoy meals with your family. The gourmet kitchen is sure to please any chef in your life! It boasts Stainless Steel appliances, solid wood cabinets with crown molding, oversized closet pantry, plant shelves, decorative stone backsplash, granite countertops and a seperate cooking island that would make an excellent coffee bar or prepping station for those home cooked meals. What more could you want? How about a large breakfast bar for additional dining options? The kitchen is centered perfectly so you won't miss out an any of the conversations! Sit down and unwind in your quaint breakfast corner and take in the serene backyard view from the crystal clear aquarium windows. Pop the popcorn and grab the family for movie night in the cozy Family Room off of the kitchen. The exquisite master suite is large and offers private lanai access, 2 walk-in-closets and and en-suite master bathroom equipped with dual sinks, marble countertops, Roman walk-in-shower with built in bench seat & toiletry holders, seperate toilet stall and garden bath for the ultimate in relaxation. All the bedrooms are across the home, in the desirable split bedroom floor plan. Each bedroom is equipped with a ceiling fan, window and private closet. Guest bathroom #1 has an oversized vanity and tub/shower combo. Down the hallway you will find bedroom #4 and a FULL guest pool bathroom - a wonderful and secluded retreat for visiting guests! The backyard oasis is serene and beautiful with a screened in lanai, the perfect gathering spot! Grill out with some burgers or just relax and sunbath. Getting hot? You're in luck! The private sparkling blue pool is just waiting on you. String lights, utility shed, pull down shade shutters and a raised garden bed planter with waterfall into the pool, make this area complete. This gorgeous home is filled with upgrades, including bidets on each toilet, newer appliances, NEW 2020 roof, built in shelves with mood lighting, and each sliding door has a screen door so you can open them in the Winter and get the nice cross breeze throughout your new home on those cooler days. Centrally located only minutes from golf courses, restaurants, Coco Plum shopping plaza, entertainment, Braves Stadium, Gulf Access boating waters and #1 rated Florida beaches. Put this DREAM HOME on your "Must see" list!