Real Estate

2871 N Ocean M234 Boulevard #M234

bocaratonrealestate.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious 1 bedroom located on A1A overlooking the Intercoastal with private beach access. Gated neighborhood with security 24/7. Apartment was completely renovated a few years ago and includes hurricane windows. Other features include private beach access, storage unit, assigned space in underground garage, heated pool, outdoor BBQ, fitness center, clubhouse and new seawall for the marina. Community has done a lot of updates within the last 2 years and are currently painting the outdoor of the buildings as well. Pool, docks, clubhouses, fitness center have all been updated within the past year.

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
#Fitness#Private Beach#Seawall#Bbq
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

4124 La Crema Dr

BEAUTIFUL, TURN KEY, END UNIT TOWNHOME, WITH A WATERFRONT AND MAIN LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM! This 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome is located in the desirable Vineyards On Lake Wylie Community and includes 9 foot ceilings, a large open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and a cozy gas fireplace are featured in the great room. Hardwood floors, crown molding are featured throughout. Spacious kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, gas range , granite countertops & plenty of cabinets for storage. Large Owners Suite w extended double vanity w/ granite counters, walk-in closet, frameless shower & garden tub. Upstairs, you'll find a large open loft, and two spacious bedrooms with balconies, and a full bath. Don't miss out on all the perks of the Vineyards On Lake Wylie Community has to offer, such as the Resort Style Pool w/Water Slide, Jr Olympic Pool, Tennis/Pickleball Court, Soccer Field, Fitness Center, Club House, Walking Trails & Dog Park.
Tennisbocaratonrealestate.com

9987 Boca Gardens Trl #B

Spectacular renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom corner villa with a private screened patio. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen has white shaker cabinets, granite counters, marble backsplash and Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom ensuite has a new master bathroom shower with a frameless shower door. You'll enjoy new laminate flooring throughout, neutral painted walls, volume ceilings, tons of windows providing natural light, split floor-plan, spacious rooms and newer front-load washer/dryer. Roof replaced 2021-covered by the HOA. All New Plumbing (polybutylene was removed). Boca Gardens is centrally located, has 3 community pools, tennis courts, fitness room, jogging/biking/walking path. 2 assigned parking spots & guest parking. Investor friendly & Pet friendly highly desired community.
Retailsomerscompany.com

320 Hidden Lake Way

Don't miss your chance to own a slice of 30A paradise with this hidden gem located in the popular community of Old Florida Village. An easy .4 mile walk or bike ride to the beach and walking distance to popular restaurants, Shunk Gulley, Goatfeathers, Perfect Pig, Pizza by the Sea and shops and retail at Gulf Place, this property is an investor's dream located on the highly desirable west end of 30A. Ideally situated in this thriving gated community of 72 single-family homes, this fully-furnished one story 3B/2B Florida beach home is turnkey and one of the most popular rentals in the neighborhood. Elegantly decorated with a beach-inspired theme, you'll notice the attention to detail the moment you enter this charming one story beach cottage.Open concept living/dining and kitchen along with ample porches make entertaining and dining with families and friends at the beach a breeze. Master bedroom w/ ensuite offers plenty of privacy with a large walk-in closet just off the living room. Two additional bedrooms with shared hall bath flank the rear wing of the home. Enjoy western sunsets or morning coffee on the charming front porch. A private back deck, plumbed for an outdoor shower, leads to oversized fenced backyard that offers endless expansion ideas to add a patio/fire pit, summer kitchen, hot tub or create a lush backyard oasis. This property is unique in that the home overlooks a charming "hidden lake" exclusive to this neighborhood. Low HOA's, ample overflow parking, two community pools, gated entrance and mature, manicured neighborhood landscaping makes this property perfect as a rental investment, primary residence or second home at the beach. With gross rental revenue projections at$64K, this property is a rental machine and one of the best values in a gated community on 30A. Make your appointment to learn more about this charming beach cottage today!
Yogamandelwillsell.com

7872 Lexington Club Boulevard #A

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! This is the perfect opportunity for the NEWLY RETIRED to make this home YOUR OWN! It's a 2 bedroom 2 bath Coach home in it's original form, Just a few short steps to the Clubhouse, this Charming coach home has a 1-car garage & INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM. Utilize the 2nd BR as a guest room or as an office or Den. You'll love relaxing on your extra large enclosed lanai! The possibilities are endless! Amenities in this bustling 55+ community include a Hot Tub, and L-shaped pool situated in a colorful tropical setting, an ACTIVE Clubhouse w/Entertainment in season & Events all year. Pickleball, Tennis, Cards, Shuffle-Board, & Clubs for almost everyone! Baby Boomers, Ladies, Social, Snowbird Clubs, Chair and Floor Yoga, Fitness Center, Book Clubs, and on and on.........
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1630 N Ocean Blvd #712

Come and see this unit in Tiffany Gardens west with some amazing ocean views. Only 5 minutes from the Hillsboro inlet. Spend your weekends watching the boats come in and out from the balcony or head down to the beach.
Peoria, ILjaredsells.com

4722 N WEAVERRIDGE BOULEVARD, PEORIA, IL 61615

Welcome home to this fabulous one-owner home in WeaverRidge! The 2-story foyer greets you with a view of the 2-story Great Room with a wall of windows. The spacious kitchen, with center island, is open to the informal dining area and sunroom. There's a main-floor master suite and a main-floor den. The second level boasts three bedrooms, one ensuite and 2 that share a jack and jill bathroom. Enjoy a corner lot with privacy with stunning golf course, water and wooded views. The light-filled basement is walk-out and awaiting finishing touches. Enjoy the WeaverRidge lifestyle...clubhouse, top-rated golf course, tennis courts, pool and park.
Real Estatejenwalker.com

473 CAMERON STATION BOULEVARD

Fantastic 2-level condominium townhouse in sought-after Cameron Station! The beautiful living room with large arched windows and hardwood floors boasts soaring ceiling and gas fireplace! The open concept main level is great for entertaining as the living room flows into the dining room and kitchen. The interior is freshly painted, the stairway and 2-level has brand new wall to wall carpeting. The primary bedroom suite with deluxe bathroom includes a separate shower and soaking tub with dual vanity and is the perfect place to unwind. Enjoy some fresh air on the private balcony off the primary bedroom. The second level is completed with a spacious second bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room. Access the rear entry one-car garage off the kitchen. Also, this condo also has an additional assigned parking space. Cameron Station Community provides so many wonderful amenities with an outdoor community pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, athletic fields and courts, party room with kitchen, and multiple parks with ponds. The location is commuter’s delight … minutes to Amazon HQ2 – National Landing, Old Town Alexandria, Pentagon and The District. Close to 495/395/95, Metro bus routes, VRE Station, Metro Stations, additionally, enjoy the convenience of the free shuttle bus to Van Dorn METRO. Pet-friendly community. Hurry this fabulous home with the Cameron Station small-town feel and its charming brick-paved and tree-lined sidewalks will not last long.
North Port, FLsunnysarasotahomes.com

4238 N CHAMBERLAIN BOULEVARD, NORTH PORT, FL 34286 (MLS # C7444331)

Welcome, Home!!! Don't miss out on this great Florida living-style home. This home sits on almost 1/2 an acre, right here in the heart of North Port conveniently located near 75! This home offers an open and split floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and a SALTWATER POOL. What more could you want, you ask? NEW ROOF IN 2018, NEW AC IN 2017, a BRAND NEW Virus killing UV System, BRAND NEW RAIN GUTTERS and a BRAND NEW Salt chlorinator for YOUR POOL!!! This home is also nestled up to a green belt, so therefore no one will be building behind you! The yard is perfect for entertaining or creating your own garden space. Don't miss the cute little pineapples and the planted banana tree almost ready for you to enjoy! Come check it out and see for yourself what this home has to offer to you. Book that plane ticket TODAY, because this will not stay on the market long!!!
Real Estatehuntrealestate.com

28 MAGNOLIA DR

Stunning custom, Energy Star home in desirable Floral Estates. Meticulously maintained home offers three levels of living space on a private corner lot backing up to forever wild. An elegant 2 story open staircase w/balcony overlooking the foyer leads to a formal living room w/built-in bookcase, dining room & covered veranda - perfect for relaxing & entertaining! Open floor plan from kitchen to great room w/vaulted ceiling. An office, half bath, mud room w/ oversized closet/pantry complete the first floor. Amazing master suite w/ cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, & bath w/ custom vanity, limestone flooring & jetted tub. Additional 1300SF finished basement, 9' ceilings w/egress staircase to garage. Level yard w/all day sun (perfect for pool), 2 blue stone patios & hot tub. Lake Av. Elem.
North Port, FLsunnysarasotahomes.com

6359 LENAPE LANE, NORTH PORT, FL 34291 (MLS # C7444901)

**TAKE A WALK THROUGH YOUR NEW HOME WITH THE 3D INTERACTIVE TOUR** Welcome to this spectacular, home with 4 bedrooms and 3 FULL bathrooms, with a 2 CAR GARAGE, in a desirable area of North Port! Why wait to build? This home has it all, including a 2020 ROOF! Pull up to your new home and be met with lush tropical landscaping including solar lanterns, mulch, curbing and palm trees. An inviting screened in front porch is the perfect spot to sit out and enjoy your morning cup of coffee. As you open the double front doors, prepare to be impressed with a grand entrance with arched entryways, accent pillars and high ceilings. The open and spacious Great Room is complete with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, coat closet and sliding glass doors that allow in all of the natural sunlight. Ceramic tile flows throughout this home making cleaning a breeze and pet friendly. The formal dining room off of the Great Room is a great spot to enjoy meals with your family. The gourmet kitchen is sure to please any chef in your life! It boasts Stainless Steel appliances, solid wood cabinets with crown molding, oversized closet pantry, plant shelves, decorative stone backsplash, granite countertops and a seperate cooking island that would make an excellent coffee bar or prepping station for those home cooked meals. What more could you want? How about a large breakfast bar for additional dining options? The kitchen is centered perfectly so you won't miss out an any of the conversations! Sit down and unwind in your quaint breakfast corner and take in the serene backyard view from the crystal clear aquarium windows. Pop the popcorn and grab the family for movie night in the cozy Family Room off of the kitchen. The exquisite master suite is large and offers private lanai access, 2 walk-in-closets and and en-suite master bathroom equipped with dual sinks, marble countertops, Roman walk-in-shower with built in bench seat & toiletry holders, seperate toilet stall and garden bath for the ultimate in relaxation. All the bedrooms are across the home, in the desirable split bedroom floor plan. Each bedroom is equipped with a ceiling fan, window and private closet. Guest bathroom #1 has an oversized vanity and tub/shower combo. Down the hallway you will find bedroom #4 and a FULL guest pool bathroom - a wonderful and secluded retreat for visiting guests! The backyard oasis is serene and beautiful with a screened in lanai, the perfect gathering spot! Grill out with some burgers or just relax and sunbath. Getting hot? You're in luck! The private sparkling blue pool is just waiting on you. String lights, utility shed, pull down shade shutters and a raised garden bed planter with waterfall into the pool, make this area complete. This gorgeous home is filled with upgrades, including bidets on each toilet, newer appliances, NEW 2020 roof, built in shelves with mood lighting, and each sliding door has a screen door so you can open them in the Winter and get the nice cross breeze throughout your new home on those cooler days. Centrally located only minutes from golf courses, restaurants, Coco Plum shopping plaza, entertainment, Braves Stadium, Gulf Access boating waters and #1 rated Florida beaches. Put this DREAM HOME on your "Must see" list!
Collier County, FLparadisecoast.com

Collier Boulevard Boating Park

Recently expanded launch area with parking with direct access to Marco River and the Gulf. Maintained by Collier County Parks & Recreation. Facilities include: four-line boat ramp, 19 parking spaces. This public water access point located on Collier Blvd. just north of the Marco Island bridge is one of the most popular in Collier County. The access has ample boating parking, but does tend to become crowded during the winter season (Jan - April). The park is located on the east side of Collier Blvd. and has two ramps for launching water vessels. The park does not sell fuel, but is one of the most popular boat launch access points because of its easy access to Marco Island and the Snook Inn restaurant, which boaters love to frequent.
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

Canyon Ranch: The Ultimate Girls Spa Getaway Weekend

Laughing out loud is wonderful medicine. Spending stress-free time with your best gal pals and laughing together is amazing medicine. When you add all-inclusive wellness into the mix, you have an ultimate girls getaway weekend. Spending a few days at Canyon Ranch is an immersive, pampering, laid-back girlcation. No cleaning, no cooking, and a top-notch staff ready to wait on you. Your every self-improvement desire is at your finely manicured fingertips!
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Four Seasons Resort And Residences Whistler Presents Luxury Private Home Rentals

As we turn the page on a challenging year, we collectively look towards carefully reuniting and spending time with our loved ones. In light of this new season, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler announces its renewed Private Residence stays - ideal for safely embarking on worry-free travel suited to extended family units.
Chicago, ILhotelnewsresource.com

Le Meridien Essex Chicago Hotel Opens

Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, the Chicago-based hotel management affiliate of Oxford Capital Group, LLC, announces Le Méridien Essex Chicago has joined the Marriott Bonvoy family as of today. The hotel, owned by an Oxford joint venture with Quadrum Global and managed by Oxford Hotels & Resorts, underwent a multi-million-dollar transformation from Essex Inn into Hotel Essex, re-opening in 2019 and giving new life to the iconic Michigan Avenue building.