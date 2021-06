Minnesota United announced today that four players have been called up to national team duty during the June FIFA International window. In Europe, Slovakia and Finland begin their UEFA EURO 2020 journeys, starting June 11. Jan Gregus and Slovakia will play in one final friendly against Austria, Sunday, June 6 before starting the group stage. Slovakia is in Group E and will face Spain, Sweden and Poland. Robin Lod and Jukka Raitala will join Finland to play one final friendly against Estonia, Friday, June 4 before the group stage. Finland is in Group B and will face Denmark, Belgium and Russia. The top two teams in each group including four best third-placed teams will advance. The Knockout Phase begins with a Round of 16 on Saturday, June 26 and the EURO 2020 Final will be played on Sunday, July 11 in London.