Op Ed: Proposed rule would divide students, country

Cody Enterprise
 5 days ago

Three weeks ago, the Biden administration proposed a rule that, among other things, attempts to transform a long-standing grant program aimed at improving U.S. History and Civics education in K-12 into a push to divide our students and country. The program is voluntary and prioritizes states that teach concepts rooted in Critical Race Theory, or CRT, for grant funding. Among others, it names The New York Times “1619 Project” and CRT theorist and author, Ibram X. Kendi.

