Trevor Williams shakes off a string of subpar starts with 6 strong innings in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-1 win: ‘Loved his tempo, his aggressiveness, first-pitch strikes’

Chicago Cubs starter Trevor Williams was reintroduced to something Wednesday night in Pittsburgh that he hadn’t seen in a while — action in the sixth inning.

Coming off four consecutive starts in which he lasted less than five innings, Williams turned in a strong performance in the Cubs’ 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

“I loved his tempo, his aggressiveness, first-pitch strikes,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “I thought it was a really nice performance by Trevor tonight.”

Williams struck out seven, walked none and allowed just three hits in six innings. Two of those hits and the lone Pirates run came in the sixth.

He also was 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run. It was the first two-hit batting performance for a Cubs pitcher this season.

“Those were some good swings,” said third baseman David Bote, whose two-run homer in the second staked the Cubs to an early lead.

“I want to talk about Trevor. He was fantastic today. I mean, he was sensational. That was really fun to play behind him. He was working quick, zipping though the zone, A couple times I would look up there and see 91 (mph for a pitch), but it looked a lot harder. ... He was pretty special tonight.”

Williams improved to 3-2, and Craig Kimbrel picked up his 11th save.

It was the Cubs’ third straight victory, eighth in their last 10 games and 14th in their last 20. At 26-22, they’re a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals (27-22), who shut out the White Sox 4-0 earlier Wednesday. The Cubs go for a series sweep of the Pirates (18-30) at 11:35 a.m. Thursday.

“You’re trying to improve every start and take a couple steps forward without taking some backward,” Williams said. “We’re trying to positively move forward. ... Tonight really once the offense got us going and gave us that lead, it was one of those where you can continue to get up on the mound and throw the shutdown innings and offense came to play early.”

The start Wednesday was delayed a half-hour because of rain. But once underway, the Cubs chased Pirates starter Will Crowe (0-3) in short order, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead.

Crowe gave up a leadoff walk in the second to Rafael Ortega, who was brought up from Triple-A Iowa before the game when Nico Hoerner became the latest Cub to go on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring. Bote followed with his home run to center.

Eric Sogard and Williams singled. Sogard moved to third when Joc Pederson flew out and scored when Kris Bryant — playing first base so Anthony Rizzo could rest his tight lower back — singled to center.

That was all Pirates manager Derek Shelton needed to see, and he yanked Crowe in favor of former Cub Duane Underwood Jr.

Underwood pitched 3⅔ shutout innings, striking out two and allowing one hit before giving way to Chris Stratton in the sixth.

Stratton didn’t have the same command, quickly giving up a one-out double to Sogard, Williams’ second single and, after Pederson popped out, an RBI single by Bryant.

Williams cruised through his first five innings, allowing just one hit, a one-out triple in the first to Ben Gamel. But his dominance eroded in the sixth, when Kevin Williams led off with a double and scored on Erik González’s single.

Ross went to the bullpen in the seventh, suggesting later that perhaps Williams’ time on the basepaths took a toll on his legs.

“I thought stuff-wise, pitch-wise, maybe (it was possible to) push him into the seventh, but he was on the bases a lot today,” Ross said.

Fatigued legs or not, Williams said he felt he took “a step forward, and it was a really good win for us.”

