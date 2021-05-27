Cancel
Rahway, NJ

Franklin Elementary School holds annual Multicultural Night

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Elementary School in Rahway recently held its annual Multicultural Night for its students, staff, and families. Due to Covid, this year’s multicultural event was held virtually, but nonetheless, it was awesome. The entire school community worked synergistically together in order to plan, contribute, and execute this wonderful school-wide event. The various wonderful exhibits can be found at http://bit.ly/fesvirtualmm.

