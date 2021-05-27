Franklin Elementary School holds annual Multicultural Night
Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently held its annual Multicultural Night for its students, staff, and families. Due to Covid, this year’s multicultural event was held virtually, but nonetheless, it was awesome. The entire school community worked synergistically together in order to plan, contribute, and execute this wonderful school-wide event. The various wonderful exhibits can be found at http://bit.ly/fesvirtualmm.rennamedia.com