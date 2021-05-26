Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

Hughes Honored with BEE Award

By Submitted to The Times
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUPELO • Miss.–Joyce Hughes, Environmental Services team leader at Women’s Hospital, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award. Hughes was nominated by a coworker who says Hughes is “always on top of her job” and cited an example of her going above and beyond during the...

www.djournal.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Itawamba County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Government
City
Tupelo, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Environmental Services#Women S Hospital#Nmmc#Evergreen#Cedars Health Center#Bishop S Flower Shop#The Bee Award#Mrs Joyce#Staff Members#Appreciation#Miss#Breakfast#Coworker#Medical#Exceptional Expectations#Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to more than 1,900 students graduating in the spring 2021 semester. MaKenzie Michelle Bean Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm. Conner Kelly Holston Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm. Rebecca Golden Lewis Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm.
Mississippi StateWAPT

Mississippi veterans protest closing of VA Hospital dialysis center

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi veterans are protesting the closing of the dialysis center at the VA Hospital in Jackson. The dialysis center at the GV Sonny Montgomery Medical Center closed May 15 because of aging infrastructure and the requirement to provide high-quality care for patients. Some veterans said they are...
Mississippi StateWREG

Johnny Cash receives Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

STARKVILLE, Miss. — One of the best-selling artists of all time now has a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail. The marker memorializes the night Johnny Cash spent in the Oktibbeha County Jail. In the early hours of May 11, 1965, Cash was arrested for public drunkenness after he...
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Fulton, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Kelly announces Service Academy Appointment

WASHINGTON - U.S. Representative Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaxon Nolan to the U.S. Naval Academy. The Fulton native is an Itawamba Agricultural High School Senior. Jaxon is an excellent student who is ranked fifth in his class. He is a motivated student who demonstrates a strong work ethic and leadership skills. Additionally, Jaxon has numerous awards and honors for his work in the classroom and well beyond. He has participated in a variety of sports, including football, cross country, golf, swim, and baseball. Jaxon enjoys giving back to his fellow Itawamba County residents through community service projects. He has organized a blood drive, participated in the Trinity Baptist Church Food Assistance Program, and serves as an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church Youth Group. Jaxon is the son of Kevin and Selena Nolan.
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Sorority chapter returns to in-person service

Following a year of virtual service, the Nu Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. eagerly resumed in person service projects this month and made up for lost time in a big way. Sorority members showed their appreciation for health care workers by gifting medical staff with cookies...
Itawamba County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

It's time to celebrate one another, Itawamba

It’s that magical time of year again when we come together as a community and celebrate one another. That’s right, folks. It’s time for Best of Itawamba!. This is a fun one. It’s the project where you, the voters, get to shine positivity throughout the county and recognize all those individuals and businesses who contribute to your quality of life.
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

197 Page Dr., Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863

Hurry and see this hard-to-find, affordable home on a dead end street! The den is spacious with vaulted ceilings and is open to kitchen. This quaint home has two spacious bedrooms with two full baths. Enjoy your morning coffee and watch the birds feed while swinging on the private covered back porch which overlooks woods. It is minutes from the Intersection of Hwy 9 N & Hwy 278 which makes it an ideal location to Oxford, Tupelo, & New Albany. Information is deemed correct but is subject to verification.
Tupelo, MSwcbi.com

Tupelo Girl Sells Lemonade To Help St. Jude Patients

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo girl is raising money for kids battling cancer, by selling a refreshing drink especially popular in the spring and summertime. On a recent sunny weekend in Tupelo’s Joyner neighborhood, customers were lining up at Ellie’s Lemonade Stand, as six-year-old Ellie Fowler scooped up ice, and poured lemonade, for thirsty customers.