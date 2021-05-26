Hughes Honored with BEE Award

WASHINGTON - U.S. Representative Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaxon Nolan to the U.S. Naval Academy. The Fulton native is an Itawamba Agricultural High School Senior. Jaxon is an excellent student who is ranked fifth in his class. He is a motivated student who demonstrates a strong work ethic and leadership skills. Additionally, Jaxon has numerous awards and honors for his work in the classroom and well beyond. He has participated in a variety of sports, including football, cross country, golf, swim, and baseball. Jaxon enjoys giving back to his fellow Itawamba County residents through community service projects. He has organized a blood drive, participated in the Trinity Baptist Church Food Assistance Program, and serves as an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church Youth Group. Jaxon is the son of Kevin and Selena Nolan.