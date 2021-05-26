In Halsima’s Kingdom: “Consequences” by Tawfiq Déby after his tweets on Israel | The interior

Two years into my surgical training, and 5 days after the murder of George Floyd, someone called attention to my Blackness in a way I had never experienced. One of my patients was an older white lady who appeared to be between 70 and 80 years old. I saw her for a routine postoperative visit when it was time to remove her surgical dressing. As I do with all my patients, I asked if she was OK with removing it so early in the morning. She hesitated but said yes, warning me that if I hurt her, she would be mad. I assured her that I would do it as gently as I could. Understandably, removing surgical dressings and tape can be very painful, so to make it easier, I rubbed a small alcohol wipe along her skin as I removed the tape. I took my time, and after removing one side of the dressing, I stopped to take a break. Nevertheless, my patient felt the sting each time I pulled, and I could see her frustration growing by the second.