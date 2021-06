A cast of 36 young actors will bring “Johnny Appleseed” to the stage this weekend under the direction of the Missoula Children’s Theatre. Performed entirely with children whose ages range from those entering first grade to coming out of eighth grade, the show tells the story of Johnny and his buddies as they travel across the land on foot, making friends with many different people and animals. Their adventures yield orchards of delectable fruit that take a crunchy bite out of hungry tummies across the West. Even a grumbly wolf is won over by the sweet taste of apples and the kindness of friends.