Column: Some jaw-dropping headlines in the news

To the editor: The article in the May 28 edition about two hunters and their brown bear encounter on the coast highlights a dangerous practice used too often by hunters. First there are multiple paragraphs to describe and set the mood of impending doom. Then there is a narrow escape from death. After all of this suspense and relief, the participant claims that they poked the bear about “30 times with [a] pistol” to make sure it was dead. To be clear, I am grateful that they did not get hurt, but why would anyone that just witnessed the physical abilities of these animals “poke” a bear? Bullets are cheap. Shoot it again at a manageable distance. If one is completely out of bullets — wait it out. Poking a bear to see if it is dead is almost as bad as pulling the trigger to see if a gun is loaded. What also worries me is that this individual hosts a YouTube channel.