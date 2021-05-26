Gym, CCPA merge operations
Heart Mountain Gymnastics will now be known as the Cody Center for Gymnastics and Acrobatic Arts as two local organizations merge. Part of the Cody Center Corporation, the gymnastics branch joins the Cody Center for the Performing Arts as part of a plan to better incorporate dance, gymnastics and cheer for Cody youth. The deal will be finalized June 1 between Wyoming Sport and Fitness, LLC and the Cody Center Corporation. Ongoing programs for the dance, drama, cheer and gymnastics divisions of both organizations will continue and combined classes and programs will be forthcoming.www.codyenterprise.com