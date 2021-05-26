newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cody, WY

Gym, CCPA merge operations

Cody Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart Mountain Gymnastics will now be known as the Cody Center for Gymnastics and Acrobatic Arts as two local organizations merge. Part of the Cody Center Corporation, the gymnastics branch joins the Cody Center for the Performing Arts as part of a plan to better incorporate dance, gymnastics and cheer for Cody youth. The deal will be finalized June 1 between Wyoming Sport and Fitness, LLC and the Cody Center Corporation. Ongoing programs for the dance, drama, cheer and gymnastics divisions of both organizations will continue and combined classes and programs will be forthcoming.

www.codyenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cody, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
Cody, WY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccpa#Acro Dance#Works Students#Wyoming Sport And Fitness#Llc#Dance Instruction#Heart Mountain Gymnastics#Cheer Classes#Environment#Cody Youth#Ms Mckenzie#Wsaf Gymnastics#Ccpa Merge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Sports
Related
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

Wyoming Arts Council opens applications for career grants

WYOMING — The Wyoming Arts Council today announced that applications for the Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant are now available for projects taking place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant is designed to help grow the capacity of organizations and individuals that work in...
Wyoming StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far

Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

10 Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Maskless Cody Schools

Cody schools end an unorthodox year with an unwelcome guest back in the classroom, showing our schools and our community have yet to graduate from the pandemic. Just as Park County School District #6 should be coasting to the end of a challenging year, the year’s greatest challenge threw one more test at schools. As of Thursday, May 13, over ten individuals – Cody students and staff – are either quarantined or out of school across the district.
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: May 16, 2021

AA East: (Overall Record Listed First, Then Conference Record) Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

French television crew shoot history features in Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — A French television crew was in Rock Springs and Green River this week shooting a feature about Sweetwater County history. Headquartered in Paris, Invitation au voyage, (“Invitation to Travel”), which covers international travel, culture, and history, spent the last two weeks in Wyoming, shooting in Cody, Casper, Yellowstone Park, and elsewhere, profiling episodes in Wyoming history. Their subject in Sweetwater County – the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872, arguably the greatest criminal swindle of the Old West.
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Tickets Still Available for Outdoorsmen Banquet

The Wyoming Outdoorsmen’s annual banquet and biggest fundraiser will be Saturday, May 22, in Cody. About 700 people are expected to attend this year’s event after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 banquet. Doors open at 4 p.m. at Riley Arena. Tickets are $60 for adults and $30 for children...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

CHS Wired Feature Story on Cole Havens

The broadcast students at Cody High School do some seriously incredible work that would be superior to most high schools across the country. They just came out with their latest episode of CHS Wired where they ended up doing a feature on our very own sports director, Cole Havens. It...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

District retirees logged more than 200 years of experience

Building administrators addressed the trustees of the Park County School District 1 Tuesday at the regular meeting. They spoke about the staff members in their buildings who were retiring. Vicky Coy retired as an instructional facilitator, a job she held for four years after 32 years in the classroom. “Vicky...
Park County, WYCody Enterprise

Food distribution Saturday

The Food Bank of The Rockies has donated 22 pallets of fresh produce, meat and dairy for distribution to Park County residents. Residents are asked to line up in the rodeo grounds parking lot on Saturday at 1 p.m. People are asked to clear a 4-by-4 foot area in a vehicle for placement of the food boxes. There is no requirement to receive the distribution, but this will be on a first come, first served basis.
Cody, WYPowell Tribune

Special olympians to compete in Cody on Friday

Special Olympics Wyoming will host area games in Cody on Friday, where athletes will qualify for the upcoming virtual state summer games. This year the area games will host competitions in aquatics, track and field, and basketball skills. The Area I Special Olympics Summer Games kick off at 9 a.m....
Wyoming StateBillings Gazette

Wyoming author, photographer Dennis Davis to talk to Cody history group

Photographer and author Dennis Davis will discuss his new book "Wyoming – Perspectives on a ‘small town with long streets'" on May 24 in Cody, Wyoming. Davis will speak to the Pahaska Corral of Westerners at the Governors Room in the Irma Hotel. The event begins with a no-host dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation around 7 p.m. Davis will be selling and signing copies of his work after the talk. Both the meal and the program are open to the public. Due to limited seating, please RSVP by emailing Lynn Houze at ljhcody@tctwest.net by May 21.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Special Olympics area meet Friday

Area Special Olympics athletes will have the chance to compete Friday in Cody for a spot at the Virtual State Summer Games in June. The Area Games include aquatics, track and field, and basketball skills. Participants and spectators have to follow rules set forth by Special Olympics International, so indoor...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Center exhibit celebrates black cowboys

Ivan McClellan works a tech job during the day, but there’s just something about the bucking bulls and bright lights of the rodeo arena that hooked the Kansas native. McClellan started dabbling in photography more than a decade ago and he’s traveled the country using his skills to capture black cowboys and cowgirls.
Cody, WYcoolworks.com

Rand Creek Ranch

We are a small family-owned guest ranch located between Cody, Wyoming and the East Gate of Yellowstone. We are looking for hard-working, self-motivated individuals who have strong horse experience and knowledge, and are people-oriented, friendly and have excellent communication skills. Employees considering this position will need to start work mid to late May and stay through our summer season and possibly into our fall season.
Park County, WYCody Enterprise

Travel Council announces next executive director

The Park County Travel Council has found its next executive director. On Tuesday the board announced Ryan Hauck of Murray, Utah would step into the role long held by Claudia Wade, who said she will work with him throughout June to ensure a smooth transition before she retires. Hauck worked...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Calendar

Cody Community Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Hall. Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888. One-on-one device training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library. Teen event: What the Stigmata?, 4-5:30 p.m., Cody Library. Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn. Smart Recovery meeting, 7...
Cody, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

New Museum Director

CODY, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Use any search engine, and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West will show up as the top tourist attraction in Cody. Five world-class museums, a research library, experiential exhibits and a Smithsonian Institute affiliation makes this seven-acre campus a must-do on anyone’s list when they travel to northwest Wyoming.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

G&F hosting meeting on wolf, trapping seasons May 21 in Cody

The Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a public meeting to visit with those interested in proposed changes to Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting and Trapping Seasons, and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons. The meeting will be held in person at 6 p.m. May...