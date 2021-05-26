Gym, CCPA merge operations

Photographer and author Dennis Davis will discuss his new book "Wyoming – Perspectives on a ‘small town with long streets'" on May 24 in Cody, Wyoming. Davis will speak to the Pahaska Corral of Westerners at the Governors Room in the Irma Hotel. The event begins with a no-host dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation around 7 p.m. Davis will be selling and signing copies of his work after the talk. Both the meal and the program are open to the public. Due to limited seating, please RSVP by emailing Lynn Houze at ljhcody@tctwest.net by May 21.