Randolph avoids jail for threat

Superintendent Peg Monteith confirmed a staff member at Cody Middle School contracted COVID-19 this week. It’s the first confirmed case in the school district in around seven weeks, she said. Two students were also quarantined as a precautionary measure, as was another staff member. That staff member has since returned to work following a negative COVID test. The case will not change anything with the mask variance, though Monteith said the district reminded parents and staff that masks were “recommended but optional.”