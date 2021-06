This letter is in response to articles recently published in the Cody Enterprise. The first is an editorial on April 15 by Mr. Malmberg, about the need county building “restrictions and inspections.” Have you driven through the county lately and looked at the beautiful homes being built? I haven’t seen any shoddy looking work or substandard building practices. Have we had an outbreak of home fires due to incorrect wiring? How about gas explosions or carbon monoxide poisoning? We have had substantial wind issues yet no collapse or structural damages.